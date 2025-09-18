Nigeria: Okowa Affirms Amusan to Get Hiracer's N30m for the Silver Medal

The President of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN), Chief Tonobok Okowa, has reconfirmed the commitment of kits supplier, HiRacer, to redeem the cash reward of $20,000 (about N30million) to Tobi Amusan for winning a silver medal at the ongoing 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, Japan.

HiRacer sportswear in the contract entered with the AFN made a pledge of $30,000, $20,000 and $10,000 for any Team Nigerian athlete that wins gold, silver and bronze medals respectively while donning its apparel at Tokyo 2025.

Amusan who criticizes the initial few competition kits handed out to the Nigerian athletes at the Worlds on social medial, was generally speculated may be denied the largesse from the sportswear company.

However, Okowa, clarified yesterday from Tokyo that HiRacer is prepared to redeem the cash reward of $20,000 to Amusan for her silver medal and that discussions with the company have reached an advanced stage for a more rewarding kits sponsorship deal.

At a meeting in Tokyo on Monday night with Amusan and the Director General of the National Sports Commission, Chief Bukola Olopade, Okowa was categorical that he had no personal problem with the 100m hurdles world record holder who has been a great asset to the Nigeria.

He explained the purported kits drama was purely a moment of misunderstanding, adding that all grey areas had been resolved, as the AFN will continue to give priority to the welfare of athletes.

"There is no problem between Tobi (Amusan) and the Federation. I have worked with her for more than four years. It was just a moment of misunderstanding," stressed the AFN chief.

Okowa further pledged the commitment of his board to athletes' welfare.

"This new AFN board is responsive to our athlete's needs. We will do things differently."

He congratulated Amusan for winning Nigeria's first and only medal so far at the Championship.

"At the meeting, I again congratulated Tobi Expressfor her great spirit to grab the silver in the 100 metres hurdles final. It was a moment of pride for Team Nigeria," Okowa gushed with pride.

The AFN President extended his appreciation to the NSC DG Olopade and the Chairman of the NSC, Malam Shehu Dikko, for the settlement of allowances and bonuses due the athletes at Tokyo 2025.

Meanwhile, NCAA 400m Hurdles Champion, Nigeria's Nathaniel Ezekiel, will compete in the semi final of the event this afternoon in Tokyo.

Running in Heat 5 yesterday, Ezekiel clocked 48.37secs to win the event. He was followed by USA's Caleb Dean in 48.67 while Brazil's Francisco Dos Reis Viana was third in 48.69.

The 22- year -old Ezekiel ranked 5th in the world this year, had his race under control and finished with the 10th fastest time from the five heats in the event.

Qatar's Abderrahman Samba had the fastest time going into today's semi final with 48.03.

The 400m Hurdles Semifinal Today

*Nathaniel Ezekiel to Compete