Nigeria: Tinubu Felicitates Farouk Gumel, Tobi Amusan On Remarkable Feats

·Senator Abiru also lauds Gumel on appointment as Chairman, Botswana Sovereign Wealth Fund

President Bola Tinubu has felicitated two distinguished Nigerians, Farouk Gumel and Tobi Amusan, on their recent outstanding achievements.

Gumel was appointed Chairman of Botswana Sovereign Wealth Fund Limited, while Amusan won a silver medal in the women's 100m hurdles at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, Japan.

Tinubu, in a press statement issued on Tuesday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, described Gumel's appointment as a testament to his expertise, dedication, and the high regard Nigerian professionals were held internationally.

Chairman of Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and Other Financial Institutions, Senator Adetokunbo Abiru, also congratulated Gumel on his appointment.

Abiru, who represents Lagos East Senatorial District, in a statement yesterday, described Gumel's appointment as "a landmark achievement," citing his "distinguished record in financial leadership, governance, and transparency."

In the press statement on Tuesday, Tinubu said, "As Vice Chairman for Africa at the Tropical General Investment (TGI) Group, among other accomplishments, Gumel has remained a consistent player in Nigeria's determined efforts in food sufficiency.

"His leadership in this significant role brings immense pride to our nation, and I am confident he will excel and further cement Nigeria's reputation for excellence in global finance."

The president also celebrated Amusan's performance at the 2025 World Athletics Championships.

He extolled her relentless drive, resilience, and unwavering spirit, saying, "Tobi has once again demonstrated that with patriotic fervour, coupled with hard work and determination, any height is surmountable. Her achievement is a source of national pride."

Tinubu wished both Gumel and Amusan continued success in their respective endeavours and assured them of the government's support.

On his part, Abiru stated that Gumel's track record included serving as Chairman of the Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA), where he championed reforms that strengthened the institution's global standing.

He also recalled Gumel's instrumental role in the restructuring of Skye Bank, which helped stabilise Nigeria's financial system.

"This role is both historic and strategic for Botswana," Abiru said, in a statement, adding, "Farouk's visionary leadership and commitment to financial stability will be invaluable as Botswana charts a more diversified and sustainable economic future."

He stated that the appointment also highlighted Nigeria's growing influence on the continent.

"At a time when Nigeria is undertaking bold reforms to strengthen its financial institutions, this global recognition of Nigerian expertise reflects positively on our country and underscores the continent-wide impact of capable leadership," Abiru stated.

The senator wished Gumel success in his new position, expressing confidence that his tenure would deliver lasting value to Botswana and serve as a model for other African nations.