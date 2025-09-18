Nigeria: First Lady Rejoices With Hilda Baci for Setting Another Guinness World Record

Abuja — Wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has rejoiced with Nigerian female chef, Hilda Baci, for setting another Guinness World Record for largest serving of cooked Nigerian jollof rice.

Mrs Tinubu, in a release issued by her on Tuesday stated, inter alia: "I congratulate you on setting another Guinness World Record for the largest serving of Nigerian style Jollof rice cooking.

"Your passion, resilience, and creativity in showcasing your craft as a celebrity Chef of one of Nigeria's most loved dishes on the global stage, is inspiring.

"Your art of culinary techniques has not only brought pride to our dear nation, but has gained National and Global recognition.

Through this feat, you have shown what young Nigerian women can accomplish with hard work, determination, and power of innovation.

"I pray for greater accomplishments for you and other Nigerian youth who dare to dream.

Congratulations, Hilda Baci."