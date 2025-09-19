Nigeria: Hope Rises for Nigeria As FIFA Opens Disciplinary Case Against South Africa

18 September 2025
This Day (Lagos)

The hopes of the Super Eagles playing at next year's World Cup have received a major boost after FIFA announced that it has opened disciplinary proceedings against South Africa for fielding an ineligible player in a World Cup qualifier.

FIFA has been shockingly silent on Bafana Bafana featuring Teboho Mokoena in a 2026 World Cup qualifier against Lesotho in March after he already bagged two bookings and ought to have missed the game as stipulated by the rules and regulations of the competition.

South Africa's Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) reported yesterday that FIFA has now opened disciplinary proceedings against both Bafana Bafana and the player in question.

FIFA communicated SAFA in this respect in a letter dated September 15, 2025.

Both South Africa and Mokoena have six days to respond to the charges against them.

In the event that they are found culpable, Group C leaders South Africa will lose three points and three goals, while other sanctions like fine and suspension will be further imposed.

Bafana Bafana will thus have 14 points, same as Benin, but enjoy a superior goals' difference. They .have +6, while Benin have +4.

Nigeria will remain on 11 points, three points behind both Benin and South Africa.

South Africa will then have to win their final group games against Zimbabwe (away) and Rwanda (at home) to win the group and qualify automatically for the World Cup.

