Nigeria: Customs Intercepts Illicit Drugs Worth N5.1bn At Lagos Airport

The Murtala Muhammed Airport Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), on Thursday, announced the interception of illicit drugs worth over N5.1billion imported into the country from India and Canada

This was disclosed by the Customs Area Controller, Compt. Michael Awe, while showcasing the seized drugs at the Command's headquarters in Lagos.

The Customs Area Controller who stated that no suspect was arrested in connection with the seizure said the seized items would be handed over to the National Agency for Food Administration and Control (NAFDAC) and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for further investigation.

According to him, the seized items include 121 packs of Canadian Cannabis with a duty paid value of N1.4billion; 294,000 tablets of 225mg Tramadol HCL worth N1.2billion; Pregabalin 300mg worth N1.2billion Norflex 50mg worth N800 Million and Sardalud 2mg worth N495 Million with a total value of N5.1billion.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"On 30th July 2025, a consignment with AWB number 235-63882254/2 packages, previously placed under surveillance, was evacuated from the NAHCO Import shed to the government warehouse and upon Joint Examination, it was confirmed that the 2 packages containing a Duvet were used to conceal 121 packs of Canadian Cannabis Sativa with a DPV of N1.4billion.

"Similarly, on 24th September 2025, a consignment with AWB-071-58012706/6pkgs was equally suspected and evacuated from SAHCO Import Shed to the government warehouse and upon examination, it was found to contain 294,000 tablets of 225mg Tramadol HCL with the Duty Paid Value of N1.2billion," the Customs Area Controller explained.

Compt. Awe further stated that another seizure of Pregabalin tablets (300mg), Sardalud tablets (2mg), and Norflex tablets (50mg)- all of which are controlled medications were also uncovered during examination.

"In a related development, on 17th September 2025, two consignments with AWB Nos: 071-58231670 and 071-58234433 were also intercepted and evacuated from the NAHCO Import Shed to the Government Warehouse Upon examination, they were found to contain Pregabalin tablets (300mg), Sardalud tablets (2mg), and Norflex tablets (50mg)- all of which are controlled medications imported without the required certification."

He said the disturbing aspect of the seizure is that the illicit drugs were deceptively branded as 50mg Diclofenac Sodium.

"This dangerous practice poses a grave threat to public health.

"We therefore urge members of the public to remain vigilant when purchasing medication and to ensure they only buy from verified and reputable sources," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Awe, however, reaffirmed the Command's zero tolerance to smuggling of illicit and controlled drugs through the Lagos Airport.

Assistant Director of NAFDAC, Pham Nwude Kelechi described the seizure as mind-blowing assuring that the agency would partner with Customs for further investigation.

Nwude, however, pledged that there will not be hiding place for anyone involved in the importation of illicit drugs into the country through the Lagos Airport.