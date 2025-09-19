Nigeria: Davido Set to Make Historic Coachella Debut

He will be the only Nigerian artiste on stage during the 2026 edition.

Nigerian Afrobeats star David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, is set to perform for the first time at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in California.

He will be the only Nigerian artiste on stage during the 2026 edition, scheduled for April 10-12 and April 17-19.

The festival began in 1999 and is known for showcasing global music heavyweights. Over the years, it has featured names such as Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Frank Ocean, Bad Bunny, The Weeknd, Kanye West/Ye, Eminem, Dr Dre and Snoop Dogg with the famous Tupac hologram, and Bastille. For 2026, Sabrina Carpenter, Karol G, Anyma, and Justin Bieber have been announced as headliners.

Davido was earlier billed to perform at Coachella in 2019 but missed out because of visa issues. This time, fans expect a robust set marked by energy, precision, and cultural pride, continuing Afrobeats' growing global reach.

Afrobeats Milestones

Other Nigerian acts who have appeared on the Coachella stage include Seun Kuti & Egypt 80, Burna Boy, and Mr Eazi. In 2024, Tems became the first Nigerian woman to perform, delivering a memorable show that featured surprise appearances by Wizkid and Justin Bieber for their first live performance of Essence.

Davido's upcoming show adds another highlight to this record of Nigerian excellence. The Grammy-nominated singer has hinted that his Coachella set will usher in a new career phase, though he has not yet given any formal interviews beyond a brief note on his X page.

The performance also highlighted the growing impact of Afrobeats internationally. Over the past five years, artists like Burna Boy, Wizkid, and Tems have featured on global stages, and Davido's Coachella debut further cements the genre's mainstream recognition.