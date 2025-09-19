Ghana: Visa-Free Entry for Diaspora Visitors During Black Star Experience - Foreign Affairs Minister

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Samuel Okudzato Ablakwa, has announced visa-free entry for diaspora visitors traveling to Ghana for this year's Black Star Experience in December.

He explained that the government wants to make it easier for people of African descent abroad to reconnect with their roots without the usual visa restrictions and fees.

"You cannot say that your brothers and sisters should come home to you and then treat them as foreigners. When your brother or sister is coming to visit, you don't place impediments or ask them for visas and payments," the minister said.

According to him, the new arrangement shows Ghana's commitment to building stronger ties with the African diaspora.

He mentioned that the decision is a clear sign that the country means what it says when it calls for unity and reconnection with its extended family abroad.

The Black Star Experience is expected to draw thousands of visitors from across the world to Ghana for cultural events, heritage tours, and celebrations in December.

By: Jacob Aggrey