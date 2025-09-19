Ghana Re-Elected Chair of African Cybersecurity Network

Ghana has been re-elected to chair the African Network of Cybersecurity Authorities (ANCA) for a second term.

The decision was made unanimously by member states during ANCA's 6th meeting held in Rabat, Morocco, on 17 September 2025.

The country was represented by the Acting Director-General of the Cyber Security Authority (CSA), Mr. Divine Selase Agbeti, who will continue leading the network.

ANCA, established by Smart Africa, brings together national cybersecurity agencies across the continent to strengthen cooperation, share expertise and ensure Africa's voice is heard in global cybersecurity discussions.

Under Ghana's leadership as the network's first chair since 2023, ANCA has adopted a five-year strategy and a constitution to guide collective action among member states.

Ghana's re-election underscores member states' confidence in its leadership and the country's ongoing commitment to advancing cybersecurity across Africa.

By: Jacob Aggrey