Gambia: Four Charged Over Protest Against Auditor General's Removal

The political crisis surrounding the removal of Gambia's Auditor General went into the courts this week, as four activists were arraigned on charges of unlawful assembly and common nuisance for protesting the controversial dismissal.

On Wednesday, September 17, 2025, the Gambia Police Force, acting on behalf of the Inspector General of Police, brought the case before Magistrate Sallah Mbye at the Kanifing Magistrates' Court. The accused -- Kemo Fatty, Alieu Bah, Momodou Camara and Omar Sambo Camara -- were arrested on September 15 outside the National Audit Office, where they had gathered to demonstrate against the forceful removal of Auditor General Modou Ceesay.

Ceesay's post has been vacant since he refused a government appointment as Minister of Trade, setting off a storm of controversy. On September 10, President Adama Barrow announced a cabinet reshuffle that reassigned him. The following day, the National Audit Office stated that Ceesay had formally declined the position to continue serving his independent constitutional mandate. His role, overseeing public financial accountability, is protected by security of tenure.

The government, however, insisted Ceesay had accepted the offer before changing his mind. Both Ceesay and the Audit Office denied that claim.

When the case was called, Commissioner A. Sanneh and ASP Y.S. Colley appeared for the Inspector General of Police, while Counsel J. Darboe, Y. Baldeh, M. Tabally and J. Jobarteh represented the accused.

The police filed two charges: unlawful assembly and common nuisance. According to particulars of the offences, the four "committed an unlawful assembly on September 15, 2025, contrary to section 63 of the Criminal Offences Act," by holding a protest without a permit from the Inspector General of Police at the National Audit Office.

The second count alleged that they caused "annoyance or obstruction or inconvenience to the public" at the premises. All four pleaded not guilty.

Commissioner Sanneh told the court the police objected to granting bail. He argued that any release should be tied to conditions restricting the accused from participating in demonstrations without official permits. "They will attach a disclaimer to the bail that the accused should be restricted from taking part in any demonstration without a permit from the Inspector General of police, and in the event such happens, their bail should be revoked and they should be kept in custody pending the determination of the case," Sanneh said.

Counsel J. Darboe objected, warning that the police were intruding on judicial authority. He told the court that Commissioner Sanneh "is dancing in the territory of the court, which has the mandate to determine the condition of bail."

Magistrate Sallah Mbye agreed with the defence, noting that bail conditions fall solely within the jurisdiction of the court. "The charges are bailable," she ruled, granting bail to each accused in the sum of 50,000 dalasis or one Gambian surety. The surety must deposit an affidavit of means. The magistrate also ordered that the accused be present at every hearing until the case's determination.

The case was adjourned to September 21, 2025, for hearing.