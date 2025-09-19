Nigeria: NDLEA Hands Over 450,000 Pregabalin Capsules to NAFDAC for Investigation

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Kano State Command has transferred 450,000 Pregabalin capsules to the National Agency for Food, Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) for forensic examination and regulatory assessment.

According to a statement by the spokesperson of the Command, Sadiq Maigatari, the drug consignment was intercepted by an NDLEA patrol team on the Kano-Hadejia Road on Wednesday, September 18, 2025.

He said the drugs were discovered concealed in a van, packed in 60 cartons, with no legitimate ownership or documentation provided for the consignment.

"Acting on the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between NDLEA and NAFDAC signed on 24 November 2024, the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the NDLEA, Brig.-Gen. Mohamed Marwa directed the immediate transfer of the drugs to NAFDAC to enable further testing and determination of regulatory status," the statement noted.

The NAFDAC Coordinator in the State, Ibrahim Kassim expressed gratitude to the NDLEA for adhering to the established MoU and assured of continued collaboration on future investigative and regulatory matters.