Nigeria: Sports Reform At Heart of Nigeria's 2030 Games Bid - Presidency

Nigeria has underlined sweeping sports reforms as the backbone of its historic bid to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games, the first on African soil.

President Bola Tinubu who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, stated this on Thursday when he formally received the delegation of the Commonwealth Sport Bid Evaluation Committee at the State House in Abuja.

Reaffirming Nigeria's commitment to hosting an inclusive, diverse and world-class Games, Gbajabiamila said Tinubu had already written a letter of guarantee, giving his full weight to the bid.

"You're very welcome to Nigeria. I hope you enjoy our great hospitality which we are known for. Mr President also asked me personally to convey his regards, he's fully in support of this bid. As I said, the President has written a Letter of Guarantee to you, his full weight is behind this bid," Gbajabiamila told the delegation.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He stressed that the administration's decision to scrap the Ministry of Sports and create a National Sports Commission was a deliberate reform to reposition sports as a strategic driver of national development.

"What I can assure you is that we're ready. We're willing, we're able, and we actually want this. It's been 100 years. The Games have not been held on any soil in Africa. The element of inclusivity is what Commonwealth is, and we hope that to our benefit," he added.

Tinubu further assured the delegation that Nigeria would provide all required infrastructure, security and hospitality ahead of the Games.

He stressed that the bid was not only about hosting the Games but about leaving a legacy for the youth and for national development.

The delegation was led by Director of Games and Assurance, and member of the 2030 Evaluation Commission, Darren Hall.

Hall expressed satisfaction with Nigeria's passion for sports, noting that the Commonwealth, now 56 nations strong, was striving for greater diversity as it approaches its 100-year milestone.

Chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Shehu Dikko, made a case for Nigeria over India, the other bidder, pointing out that Africa has 22 Commonwealth countries and Nigeria, as the continent's giant, deserved the honour of hosting.

"One thing I want to assure you is that the President sees the hosting of the Commonwealth Games in 2030, if we win the bid, as a celebration of the country's growing force in sports, beyond just participation," Dikko said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

President of Commonwealth Sport Nigeria, Habu Gumel also emphasised the country's readiness to host an environmentally sustainable Games, while Mainasara Illo, Chairman of the Bid Committee, outlined Nigeria's proposal, which features 15 sports, with football included to boost excitement and global engagement.

Nigeria and India are the two official bidders for the 2030 Games, with Abuja and Ahmedabad as their proposed host cities.

The Commonwealth Games General Assembly will decide the host city in November 2025 after a full evaluation of both bids.

Top government officials present at the meeting included the Ministers of Information, Aviation, Culture, Police Affairs and Housing.