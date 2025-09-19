Liberia: The Kamara Sickle Cell Project to Host Inaugural Donation Event

Very soon, The Kamara Sickle Cell Project(KaSp), an initiative of MTS Sickle Cell Foundation-Liberia (MTS-Liberia), IS SET TO host its FIRST DONATION EVENT FOR SICKLE CELL PATIENTS IN LIBERIA, "Hope in a Box," on Saturday, September 27, 2025.

Under the theme "Hope Delivered, Strength Renewed," this landmark event seeks to uplift individuals affected by Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) in Liberia, and to show them THAT THEY ARE NOT ALONE.

Each "Hope in a Box" package includes essential items tailored to the unique needs of sickle cell patients.

The event will feature:

Lunch with MTS-Liberia and The KaSp team

First-hand testimonies from sickle cell warriors

A call to action for greater community and institutional support in the fight against SCD

" WE HOPE OUR EFFORTS ARE VALUED, AS WE SEEK MORE SUSTAINABLE SOLUTIONS TO THE PLIGHT OF THOSE BATTLING SICKLE CELL DISEASE". SAY KAREN KAMARA SCHAACK, KASP FOUNDER

This first donation event begins a continuous effort to stand beside every patient, ensuring no one walks this journey by themselves.

Event Details:

📅 Date: Saturday, September 27, 2025

🕐 Time: 12:00 PM

📍 Venue: John F. Kennedy Memorial Center LOBBY

22nd St. & Tubman Blvd., Sinkor, Monrovia

The public, corporate partners, and civil society organizations are invited to attend and show solidarity with Liberia's sickle cell community. THIS EVENT IS FREE FOR ALL SICKLE CELL PATIENTS IN LIBERIA.

Media Contact:

Karen Kamara schaack

Founder, KaSp

Email: kschaack@kasplib.org

Alphonso Toweh

Has been in the profession for over twenty years. He has worked for many international media outlets including: West Africa Magazine, Africa Week Magazine, African Observer and did occasional reporting for CNN, BBC World Service, Sunday Times, NPR, Radio Deutchewells, Radio Netherlands. He is the current correspondent for Reuters

He holds first MA with honors in International Relations and a candidate for second master in International Peace studies and Conflict Resolution from the University of Liberia.\