Ghana Sued by U.S. Deportees for Unlawful Detention

19 September 2025
allAfrica.com

Eleven people detained in Ghana after being deported from the U.S.  are suing  President John Mahama's government.

Their lawyer, Oliver-Barker Vormawor, said that the deportees had not violated any Ghanaian law, and their detention in a military camp was therefore illegal.

Vormawor wanted the government to produce the group in court and justify why they were being held against their will. President Mahama said 14 deportees of West African origin arrived in the country after an agreement with the U.S.

The group had been held in a U.S. detention facility before being shackled and flown on a military aircraft to Ghana under the Trump administration's hard-line immigration policy. The government has not yet commented on the lawsuit, but previously said it plans to accept another 40 deportees.

Opposition MPs are demanding the immediate suspension of the deportation deal until Parliament ratifies it, saying that's required under Ghanaian law.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.