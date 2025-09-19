Nigeria: 2027 - Buhari's Men Rally Behind Atiku, Slam Tinubu's APC

Abuja — In a dramatic political shift ahead of the 2027 general elections, some loyalists of former President Muhammadu Buhari have declared support for former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, signalling deep cracks within the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

The move was formalised yesterday, at a private meeting in Abuja, where state chairmen of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change, CPC, Buhari's original political platform, gathered at Atiku's residence to chart a new political course.

Atiku, who is spearheading efforts to build a broad coalition under the African Democratic Congress, ADC, hosted the delegation and pledged to work with them to reshape Nigeria's political landscape.

The CPC bloc, long regarded as Buhari's most loyal political base, accused the current administration of abandoning the ideals that had united the coalition, which brought APC to power in 2015.

One of the leaders said, "Bring it out, make it visible. Politics does not operate in the corner; bring your politics out. That is essentially what we are here to emphasise.

"We are the true followers of Buhari, and we are here today, Sir. When this coalition started, we identified early on with the party we wanted to align with.

"My leader, I want to assure and reassure you of our commitment. The CPC bloc is intact. President Buhari has left an unprecedented mark in the history of this country, and we will not allow it to be lost.

"We are now ready to merge into the new political platform that God has chosen for us, appointing you as the leader, that platform now being the ADC."

Their declaration of allegiance to Atiku heightens tensions within APC and could tilt the balance of power ahead of 2027, especially in the North where Buhari retains significant grassroots influence.

Another CPC leader, drawing comparisons between Buhari's era and the present, said the current faces in government do not represent the movement's original values.

"You see me, I don't need to tell you I'm CPC. If you see former Attorney-General Malami, former Kaduna Governor El-Rufai, and others who worked closely with President Buhari, you don't need to be told they are CPC.

"Then, you can compare this with the faces you see now in positions of power," he remarked.

In his response, Atiku welcomed the move, describing it as a step towards building a formidable alliance capable of challenging the APC's dominance.

"I am particularly delighted to receive you today. This meeting represents a continuation of your journey and your struggles. I believe that with your support, we will be able to translate this journey into success.

"We will also work to form a government that reflects the vision of inclusivity and service to the people, a government responsive to the needs of ordinary citizens and committed to peace and unity across Nigeria," Atiku said.

He urged them to mobilise their supporters to take part in the ongoing voter registration exercise, calling it critical to shaping the outcome of the next elections.

"I took time to explain how the current coalition efforts began and pledged to them that the ADC is a truly people-driven political platform.

"I also encouraged them to mobilise their supporters for the ongoing voter registration exercise," he said.

The meeting signals the opening moves in what could become one of Nigeria's most consequential political realignments since the APC's formation a decade ago.