Nigeria: Ajaokuta Steel Company in Good Shape, Says Govt

19 September 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Gabriel Ewepu

The Federal Government, yesterday, declared that Ajaokuta Steel Company is in good shape as against media reports recently.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Head, Press and Public Relations Department, Ministry of Steel Development, Salamatu Jibaniya.

The statement reads in part: "The attention of the Federal Ministry of Steel Development has been drawn to recent media reports regarding the future of the Ajaokuta Steel Company Limited (ASCL).

"While we note the concerns expressed, it is important to state that the Federal Government remains firmly committed to the development of Nigeria's steel sector, including the resuscitation of ASCL.

"A comprehensive technical and financial audit of the plant is presently underway to ensure that any decision taken is transparent, data-driven and in the best interest of Nigeria.

"The overall assessment of the previous technical audit report dated 2018 maintained that the general status of the Steel Plant is in robust condition except for normal deterioration of replaceable parts and recommended automation of manual control systems for improved efficiency."

Meanwhile, according to the statement, "The ministry remains confident that the updated audit will provide a sound basis for decisive action that advances Nigeria's industrial aspirations".

