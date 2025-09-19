Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Shifts Focus to 2028 Elections, Brushing Aside Party's '2030 Agenda'

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has seemingly set aside Zanu PF's long-touted '2030 Agenda', now shifting focus to the 2028 general elections, which he insists the ruling party "must resoundingly win."

This comes as Zanu PF prepares for its 22nd National People's Conference, scheduled for Mutare. Mnangagwa is serving his second and final constitutional term, ending in 2028, though his allies have been lobbying for the postponement of elections to 2030.

At last year's National People's Conference in Bulawayo, Zanu PF passed a resolution to extend Mnangagwa's tenure until 2030 or beyond. The move, however, met resistance from rival factions within the party and war veterans believed to be backing Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, widely tipped as Mnangagwa's likely successor.

Addressing the Central Committee this Thursday, Mnangagwa hinted that the upcoming Mutare conference would be crucial in setting the party's direction, with the thorny succession question expected to dominate discussions.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"We gather today, a few weeks before we hold the 22nd National People's Conference in the scenic City of Mutare, Manicaland Province.

"Further, this meeting is being convened at a time when we have passed the halfway mark since our last Harmonised General Elections in 2023.

"It is, therefore, of critical importance that we introspect as a Party, not only with regards to our short-term activities, but also in view of the bigger objective of ensuring that our party resoundingly wins the 2028 Harmonised General Elections," said Mnangagwa.

Tensions remain high within Zanu PF over the succession race. Business tycoon Kudakwashe Tagwirei, recently co-opted into the Central Committee, is reportedly eyeing the presidency, while Chiwenga is believed to command strong support from within party structures.

Mnangagwa urged members to stay grounded in the party's founding ethos while remaining focused on Vision 2030.

"Let us, as the leadership, continually align the membership of the Party to the founding ideology, values, principles and the overall provisions of the Party Constitution.

"The wheels of our revolution should be kept moving, our grassroots membership and structures well-organised, mobilised and informed.

All of us must work harder, with determination and focus across all sectors, as we accelerate the realisation of Vision 2030," he said.

Meanwhile, in Parliament on Wednesday, opposition MPs pressed government to clarify its position on implementing reforms outlined in the 2023 SADC Election Observer Report, recommendations critical ahead of future polls.