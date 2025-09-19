Zimbabwe: President Mnangagwa Rallies Zanu-PF to Unity and Discipline

PRESIDENT MNANGAGWA today called on party leaders to embrace unity, discipline and people-centred governance as the ruling party gears up for the 22nd National People's Conference in Mutare next month.

Addressing the Central Committee meeting at party headquarters, the President said the meeting should serve as a platform for frank and robust discussions on strategies to consolidate the party's dominance.

"It is of critical importance that we introspect as a party, not only with regards to our short-term activities, but also in view of the bigger objective of ensuring that our party resoundingly wins the 2028 Harmonised General Elections," he said.

The Central Committee, he added, must collectively chart the party's direction, insisting that no one is superior to others.

"Collectively, we are what Zimbabwe is; we are what Zimbabwe can be," he said, urging cadres to safeguard unity that dates back to the liberation struggle.

Highlighting progress under the Second Republic, President Mnangagwa pointed to infrastructure upgrades, youth and women empowerment initiatives, as well as advances in agriculture, mining, manufacturing and tourism.

He said industrialisation and rural development were taking shape, while Vision 2030 remained firmly on course despite global economic shocks and climate change.

"The victories of Zanu PF in the by-elections held during this quarter confirm the party's dominance and popularity," he said.

Turning to internal discipline, President Mnangagwa warned against corruption and abuse of empowerment facilities.

"Corruption of any kind and excesses that alienate us from the people can never be condoned," he said.

"Integrity, discipline and unity, concern for the people and clean governance must be synonymous with Zanu PF.

"The success and prosperity of our beloved motherland Zimbabwe, under Zanu PF, is unstoppable."

Looking ahead, President Mnangagwa urged the party to remain aligned to its founding values and ideology while mobilising grassroots structures.

The Central Committee meeting set the tone for the upcoming National People's Conference in Mutare.