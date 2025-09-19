Nigeria: Tributes Pour in for Victims of Afriland Fire, Tinubu, Atiku, Sanwo-Olu, Obi Mourn

Tributes yesterday continued to pour in for victims of the tragic Afriland Towers fire in Lagos, which claimed 10 lives, with President Bola Tinubu, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and ex-presidential candidate, Peter Obi, expressing grief and solidarity with families of the deceased.

Also, fresh facts have emerged relating to the incident, as the Lagos State Government yesterday said the inhalation of carbon monoxide from smoke was responsible for the death of most victims, rather than actual fire.

The Afriland Towers fire broke out on Tuesday, September 16, 2025, around 1:30 p.m. in the six-storey commercial building on Broad Street, Lagos Island. The blaze was traced to the power inverter room in the basement, from where thick smoke quickly spread through several floors and even into emergency exits, making evacuation difficult.

In a message, President Bola Tinubu, commiserated with the families of victims, the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), the United Capital, and the United Bank of Africa (UBA) Plc over the fire outbreak.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The President, in a statement issued by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, extended his condolences to the management and staff of Afriland Properties Limited, the FIRS, the United Capital, particularly those who lost loved ones in the inferno, and the injured who are currently receiving medical attention.

He commended the emergency responders, including the Federal Fire Service (FFS), first aiders, medical personnel, and members of the public, for their quick intervention and noted their deep sense of responsibility during the evacuation.

The President advised more caution, training, and alertness to avert such emergencies in the future. He prayed that God Almighty will receive the souls of the departed and grant quick recovery to the injured.

For his part, ex-VP, Atiku, sympathised with the victims of the Afriland fire as well as traders injured and who lost goods and properties from the second fire that gutted Mandilas Market and adjoining plazas.

"My thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of all those who may have lost a dear one in Tuesday's fire incident at the Afriland Tower in the Lagos Island area of Lagos State.

"I also sympathise with the traders injured and who lost goods and properties from the second fire that gutted Mandilas market and adjoining plazas. I wish the injured receiving treatment at various hospitals speedy recovery. My deepest condolences to the management and staff of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), United Capital, and the United Bank of Africa (UBA) Plc," Atiku wrote on his X handle.

Similarly, in a statement, the Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, sympathised with immediate families, organisations and Lagosians who lost their loved ones and goods in Tuesday's fire outbreak at Afriland Towers, a six-storey commercial building on Broad Street in the Lagos Island area of the State.

The governor who described the fire outbreak as unfortunate, said he was shocked by the ugly incident that claimed the lives of people and the destruction of properties.

Sanwo-Olu commiserated with the management and staff of FIRS and United Capital Plc, a financial and investment services firm, who lost four and six staff members, respectively, in the fire incident.

The Special Adviser to Governor Sanwo-Olu on Media and Publicity, Mr Gboyega Akosile, in a statement, said the Governor, on behalf of the Lagos State Government, genuinely shared their grief.

He said: "The fire incident at Afriland Towers in Broad Street was worrisome and a significant loss to Lagos State Government, the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), United Capital PLC and other companies and individuals, with property worth millions of Naira destroyed.

"It is with a heavy heart that I received news of the fire outbreak. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and the management and staff of all the organisations that lost their loved ones in the ugly incident. I wish the injured persons a speedy recovery"

The governor also expressed his deepest sympathies to traders at the Central Plaza, near Mandilas Market who also lost valuable assets and goods worth millions of Naira in the inferno that occurred at their market. He pledged the government's continued support for further prevention and arrest of such ugly incidents.

Also, ex-Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Obi, extended his sympathy and heartfelt prayers to all the families and companies affected by the tragic fire outbreak at Afriland Tower as well as the traders at Mandilas Market and adjoining plazas along Taiwo Street, Lagos Island, whose stores were engulfed in the fire, describing it as heartbreaking.

"We stand with you in sympathy at such challenging times, praying for the repose of the departed souls and for strength and comfort for their families, colleagues, and loved ones left behind.

"My deepest condolences go to the Chairman and Staff of United Bank for Africa (UBA), Heirs Holdings, Afriland Properties Plc, United Capital Plc, and the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) who were greatly affected. My heartfelt sympathy also goes to the traders at Mandilas, Lagos Island, and its surrounding plazas, whose shops and properties were consumed by fire.

"I pray that the souls of all who lost their lives in this heartbreaking tragedy find eternal rest and perfect peace. May God restore the livelihoods that were destroyed, strengthen and comfort the bereaved families, and grant swift healing to the injured," Obi stated on his X handle.

Lagos: Victims Died of Carbon Monoxide Inhalation, Not Fire

Besides, the Lagos State Government yesterday said the inhalation of carbon monoxide from smoke was responsible for the death of seven persons from the fire incident.

The government, disclosed this in a press briefing at Alausa, Ikeja, addressed by the State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso; Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Akosile; Permanent Secretary, Special Duties, Tunde Ogundeko; Director General of the Lagos State Safety Commission, Lanre Mojola; Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu represented by Director of Operations, Olatunde Akinsanya; Director Fire and Rescue Service, Mrs Grace Adeseye and Director LASAMBUS, Mrs Beatrice Makinde.

The Lagos State government said that although media reports stated that the death toll had hit 10, the government could only account for seven deaths officially.

Omotoso said: "It is a very sad development for us, and we are very saddened by it, and we pray that may the Almighty condoles the families of those people who died, may they have the strength to be able to go through this very difficult time.

"And talking about the fire itself, there have been so many speculations. And then, so many people have said a lot of things about what happened and what did not happen. But as a government, we do not feel that this is the time to begin to pass a buck. This is not the time to begin to speculate on who did what and who did not do what.

"In Lagos, we take safety of lives as a very, very important aspect of governance because you cannot govern over dead people; you cannot govern over destruction of property."

He recalled that recently, Sanwo-Olu commissioned about 62 fire vehicles. "Lagos is the only state that can be proud of a fire engine that can go up to 10 storey buildings and more. And this has been tested in so many areas."

The Commissioner assured that those who are in hospitals are getting the best of treatment.

He noted: "That is the nature of things in Nigeria. Some have started to make all manner of comments about it without even listening to reports of what happened."

In his comment, Director of the Safety Commission, Lanre Mojola clarified that the fire incident started at 13:38 and the emergency responders got there at 13:53, saying the team got there on time.

"We had LASEMA, we had Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, we had the Safety Commission and we had the LASAMBUS, so the full emergency response team was on ground.

"The fire and rescue team led by the director of fire who was physically on the ground went into the building to confirm where the source of the fire was. And it was established that the fire started in the basement of this high-rise building. At this basement, there was a pack of batteries that were meant to be for emergency and energy backup in the event that power goes off.

"For reasons that were not established yet, because it's still a preliminary investigation, these batteries were the cause of the fire and the fire quickly spread through the basement, but the fire service contained it to the basement," he said.

For her part, Adeseye explained that the building is a sealed building and the smoke spread very quickly to other parts.

"It is very usual for people to panic. We can say categorically that no one died from the fire but from the carbon monoxide," she noted.

She advised those that have high rise buildings in Lagos to get them registered. "People with high rise buildings should register so that the areas can be tested and certified safe."

NLC Demands Probe, Enforcement of Workplace Safety Standards

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has asked the government to carry out an investigation into the tragic fire outbreak that engulfed Afriland Building on Lagos Island.

The labour movement also demanded the mandatory enforcement of workplace and public safety standards in all corporate and commercial buildings, with stiff penalties for violations.

While mourning the loss of lives in the tragic fire outbreak, the labour movement decried the absence of proper safety provisions in most public and private buildings in the country.

In a statement signed by its Acting President, Adewale Adeyanju, NLC said that the fire at the building could have been put out if only the building had functional hydrants or if the fire service had water in its tank or a ladder that worked.

"These fires are totally not accidents of fate. They are products of systemic rot, institutional negligence, and the reckless disregard for safety rules and human dignity that have become the hallmark of governance in Nigeria.

"What we are witnessing is not merely fire; it is the fire of corruption, the fire of inefficiency, the fire of collapsed institutions, and the fire of state abandonment of its fundamental duty; the protection of lives and property.

"A fire that could have been put out if only the building had functional hydrants or if the fire service had water in its tank or a ladder that worked. We demand mandatory enforcement of workplace and public safety standards in all corporate and commercial buildings, with stiff penalties for violations.

" We also demand immediate and independent investigation into the UBA building fire and the Lagos Island shops, buildings and Warehouses inferno, with public disclosure of findings and accountability for all those whose negligence or complicity enabled the tragedies," the NLC stated.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

NLC called for urgent strengthening of fire services and emergency response agencies at federal, state, and local levels, equipped with modern tools, trained personnel

In addition, it urged that adequate compensation should be made for all victims and families of these tragedies, including medical care for the injured and support for traders and workers who have lost livelihoods.

United Capital Mourns Demise of 6 Staff, No UBA Affected

Meanwhile, the United Capital Plc has confirmed the death of six of its staff members in the tragic fire that engulfed Afriland Towers, Victoria Island, Lagos, on Tuesday, September 16, 2025.

This emerged as it was learnt that contrary to some reports, no staff of UBA which also occupies a space in the building was affected.

Sources attributed this to the bank's location on the ground floor, which enabled a swift and orderly evacuation. Other occupants of the complex, including Avon Healthcare and Afriland Properties, did not record any casualties.

In all, it was gathered that a total of 10 bodies were recovered from the incident - six from United Capital and four from FIRS.

In the United Capital statement, the investment banking group described the incident as a devastating loss, noting that the deceased were not just employees but "an integral part of the United Capital family."

"It is with profound grief that the Management and Staff of United Capital Plc announce the passing of six of our dear colleagues, following the tragic fire at Afriland Towers. Their painful loss leaves an immeasurable void.

"We extend our deepest condolences to their families, friends, and loved ones, and we are providing all necessary support during this most difficult time," the company said.

United Capital disclosed that preparations were underway for a memorial service to honour the departed, while also commending emergency services for their swift intervention.

"We are making preparations for an appropriate memorial service to honour their lives and mark their passing with dignity and solemnity. We thank the emergency services and all those who responded for their valiant assistance at the time of the incident.

"In this moment of untold grief, we stand together in solidarity, drawing strength from one another as we navigate this period. May the souls of the departed rest in peace," the firm stated.

The Chairman of UBA and Heirs Holdings, Tony Elumelu, had in a post on X, described a statement by the bank's corporate communication's department on the day of the fire incident as "insensitive."