South Africa to Champion UN Reform Agenda At UNGA-80

South Africa will use its participation at the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA-80) in New York to push for urgent reform of the multilateral system to better serve the interests of developing countries, particularly those on the African continent.

This is according to the Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni who spoke to the media following a post cabinet briefing on Thursday in Tshwane.

"Our key message is the reform of the multilateral system to benefit the developing countries, and in particular Africa, as we have been committed to that, including the Security Council...its a pity there is no agreement, and also the institution of financial development, that they must be beneficial to the developing countries, Africa in particular," she said.

As chair of the G20 Presidency, South Africa will also use the platform to call for global unity in addressing conflicts through peaceful means. Minister Ntshavheni noted that Pretoria is encouraged by the growing number of countries joining in condemning the "genocide in Palestine" and supporting recognition of Palestinian statehood.

"We are very happy by the number of countries that are now joining us in deploring the genocide in Palestine, but also who are acknowledging and wanting to recognise Palestinian statehood.

"But for us in Africa, it cannot end on the Palestinian statehood. It's about the peaceful resolution in the African continent, in particular the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, and in the two Sudans, which are right on our doorstep," the Minister stressed.

South Africa led by President Cyril Ramaphosa will participate at the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA-80) under the theme "Better together: 80 years and more for peace, development and human rights" from 23 - 29 September 2025 in New York, USA.

South Africa will use this platform to reinforce her commitment to global multilateralism, human rights for all, sustainable development as a collective responsibility, and peaceful resolution of conflicts with special emphasis on the conflicts in the eastern DRC, the Sudans, and Palestine. In addition, South Africa will use the UNGA -80 to promote South Africa's G20 Presidency Agenda.

"The President will hold bilateral meetings with several of his counterparts and meet with CEOs of major international companies.

"Ministers Tau and Lamola have traveled ahead to engage on discussions on SA - US trade deal and UN special sessions respectively," the minister said.

She added that the other Ministers in the delegation will report their engagements during their UNGA stay.