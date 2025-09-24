Sudan: Prime Minister Leads Sudan Delegation At 80th UN General Assembly

New York — Prime Minister, Dr. Kamil Idris, led the Sudanese delegation at the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly, attended by 193 heads of state and government.

The session was opened by Ms. Analena Burbock, President of the General Assembly, and Mr. Antonio Guterres, UN Secretary-General, delivered his opening speech.

Mr. Lula da Silva, President of Brazil, U.S. President Donald Trump, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad, Emir of Qatar; and Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of Turkey, were also present at the inaugural session.

Prime Minister Dr. Kamil Idris is scheduled to deliver Sudan's speech on Thursday, 25 September 2025. The Sudanese delegation included Foreign Minister Ambassador Mohy-Eddin Salim, Minister of Culture, Information, and Tourism, Khalid Al-Ayesir, Prime Minister's Advisors Dr. Hussein Al-Hafyan and Nizar Abdullah, Ambassador Badr-Eddin Al-Jaifri and Sudan's UN Ambassador Al-Harith Idris; in addition to the mission members, Sudan's Ambassador to the United States Mohammed Abdullah Idris, and several diplomats from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Sudanese Embassy in Washington.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The Prime Minister is expected to hold a number of meetings on the sidelines of the session with heads of states and governments, the UN Secretary-General, and directors of UN and regional and international organizations.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres emphasized the necessity of combating impunity, describing it as a major cause of conflicts in many countries. Regarding Sudan, Guterres stressed the need to end external support that fuels the war, praising the Sudanese people and describing them as deserving of a decent life, safety, and peace. He also commended international diplomatic efforts to achieve peace in accordance with international law, expressing concern over the catastrophic situation in the Gaza Strip, calling for a halt to settlement expansion to achieve global peace based on international law.

On the topic of Security Council reform, the Secretary-General stressed the need for the Council to become more representative and effective in achieving peace and ending injustice. He considered equality the best way to silence the sound of guns, asserting that the United Nations continues to promote human dignity and human rights, which he described as universal and indivisible. He called for the protection of freedom of expression, refugee rights, and the fight against racism and intolerance.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sudan Governance International Organisations By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Regarding comprehensive development, Guterres called for constructive decisions to reshape global financial institutions to achieve fair global economies. He emphasized support for clean economy projects and the use of technology and artificial intelligence as tools to serve humanity and uphold human rights, noting that the General Assembly had formed an international committee on artificial intelligence to link science with policies and promote digital transformation without excluding any country.