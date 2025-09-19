Liberia: LBS Breaks Ground for Sub-Station Construction in Nimba

NimbaPeople

Liberia Broadcasting System Acting Director General, D. Flo Flomo Yabo, has described the expansion of the LBS sub-station to Saclepea, Nimba County, as a milestone for the entity and the residents.

At a groundbreaking ceremony in Saclepea on Friday, Mr. Yabo termed the initiative a manifestation of President Joseph Boakai's vision to decentralize communication services to all parts of the Country.

Recently, the Liberia Broadcasting System, as part of its decentralization plan, began the construction of sub radio and Television stations in Cape Mount and Nimba Counties.

Speaking further, the Acting Director General reaffirmed the LBS commitment to providing quality and adequate broadcast services across the Country, noting that more expansion work is expected in subsequent times.

Also speaking, Liberia Broadcasting System, Deputy Director for Operation and Technical Services, Bordfeldt Lloyd, explained that the completion will see the installation of a five-kilowatt transmitter.

Meanwhile, Nimba County Superintendent, Kou Miapeh Gono, has thanked the management of the Liberia Broadcasting System for its visionary move to expand radio and television services to the County.

Superintendent Gono also thanked the residents for their collaboration towards the LBS expansion process, at the same time admonishing them to continue their support for the project until it is completed.

Madam Gono pledged the County authority's unwavering commitment to LBS in ensuring that the project is fully implemented.