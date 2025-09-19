Nigeria: Army Flags Off Fertiliser Distribution to Strengthen Community Ties

19 September 2025
Leadership (Abuja)

Nigerian Army has distributed farm inputs to residents of communities around the 17 Brigade Barracks in Katsina, to deepen civil military relations.

The exercise was launched by the commander of 17 Brigade, Brig-Gen. B. O. Omapariola, who represented the chief of army staff.

He explained that the initiative aims to support local farmers and reinforce the cordial relationship between the barracks and neighbouring settlements.

The Ward Head of Natsinta, Daiyabu Aruna, who speaks on behalf of his community, thanked Almighty Allah for the opportunity and the 17 Brigade Commander for what he called "a generous effort to assist our people."

He assured that the fertilizer would be shared among local farmers and will be used in the farms for planting, highlighting the strong partnership between the army and the surrounding communities.

"We are very happy with this brigade. We have a good relationship and we help each other whenever the need arises," he said.

He pledged their continued cooperation and support, describing the initiative as another step in sustaining peace and development around the Natsinta Barracks.

