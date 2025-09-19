Nigeria: Electorates Urged to Hold Leaders Accountable With Voter Cards

The only way to hold public office holders accountable, is for every eligible Nigerian to participate in the ongoing voter registration by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to get the permanent voter card (PVCs) and vote in 2027.

The Taraba State commissioner for Social Justice and Integration, Filister Musa, stated this on Wednesday, during a sensitisation campaign separately carried out in Yangtu and Ngada Special Development Areas of the state.

The commissioner, who was part of the team, led by the coordinator of Yangtu Special Development Area, Rimanscap Joel, implored the people to aggressively use the opportunity to register and obtain their PVCs.

Musa said, with a robust voter register, they can amplify their demands, hold leaders accountable and attract development to the area.

She therefore called on religious and community leaders, women and youth groups to join the awareness campaign in order for the people to turn out en-mass to register.

The coordinator of the Yangtu Special Development Area, Rimanscap Joel, appreciated Governor Agbu Kefas, for finding him worthy for the job, and pledged to reciprocate the gesture to justify the mandate in service to the people.

He encouraged the stakeholders to mobilise their communities to come out en mass to obtain the permanent voters cards.

Joel, who underscored the importance of PVCs to the socio- political development of the state, said within the shortest time, the awareness for registration is already gaining grounds in most council areas of Taraba State.

Governor Agbu Kefas had directed all the chairmen of the 16 local government areas of the state and coordinators of Yangtu and Ngada Special Development Areas to sensitize and mobilise their communities to actively participate in the ongoing voter registration exercise preparatory to the forthcoming elections.