Nigeria: Tackle Crude Oil Theft, Warri Group Tells Government

Warri Indigenous Peoples Movement (WIPM) has charged the federal government to take decisive action against large-scale crude oil theft networks \in the Niger Delta.

It demanded equitable treatment for the Itsekiri ethnic nationality, a people whose lands host some of Nigeria's most strategic oil assets.

The appeal came as the group distanced itself from a protest staged at the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) Towers headquarters in Abuja, where some Niger Delta groups demanded the removal of the company's Group Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Bayo Ojulari.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Speaking during a counter-rally, Comrade Monoyo Edon, General Secretary of the WIPM, said the Itsekiri people had no hand in the anti-Ojulari demonstration and were committed instead to peaceful dialogue and constructive engagement with the Federal Government and NNPCL.

"We wish to state clearly and unequivocally that the Itsekiri Ethnic Nationality is not involved in any protest or campaign calling for the removal of Engr. Bayo Ojulari.

"Our focus remains on fostering unity and progress, not division, and on addressing the real issues affecting our communities," Edon declared.

He emphasised that the Itsekiri, one of the country's oldest and most prominent oil-producing groups, were more concerned about stopping the systemic plunder of national resources through illegal bunkering.

He urged all stakeholders to pursue reforms through lawful and transparent processes that would bring sustainable peace to the Niger Delta.

"Concerns about past policies or decisions of the NNPCL should be addressed through proper oversight and due process. Any calls for reviews or investigations must be made responsibly and through the appropriate government institutions," he said.

Also speaking at the rally, Hon. Kingsley Tenumah, Chairman of the WIPM, urged the Federal Government to direct its energy toward dismantling the powerful cartels responsible for large-scale oil theft on the high seas rather than targeting only small-scale operators in the creeks.

"We want the authorities to go after the high-level oil bunkerers in the Niger Delta region, the ones operating on the high seas, not just the small-scale jerrycan bunkerers. Shiploads of illegal Nigerian crude oil are being taken out of this country daily," Tenumah said.

Tenumah called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to extend its investigations beyond the funds spent on refinery turnaround maintenance to expose how these criminal networks can operate with such impunity.

He stressed the Itsekiri people's historic and ongoing contribution to Nigeria's oil wealth, which must be reflected in federal policies on resource distribution, jobs, and contracts.

"The Itsekiri ethnic nationality produces well over 33 per cent of Nigeria's total oil revenue today. Over 70 oil flow stations on our land produce vast quantities of crude oil. Our grievance is that NNPCL must treat us fairly. When allocating jobs and contracts, give us our rightful share according to the law," Tenumah stated.

He added that while every group deserved its due share, it was unjust for others to use violence or intimidation to seize what belongs to the Itsekiri people.

"You may give others theirs, but do not take what belongs to us and hand it over simply because they present themselves as having a monopoly on violence. If Nigeria continues to encourage this, we are heading for disaster," Tenumah said.

Chief Priest Roland Oti-Yomere of the Omadino community in Warri South Local Government Area urged the Federal Government and NNPCL to respect court rulings and documented acquisitions in disputes over oil-bearing lands, warning that failure could worsen communal tensions.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs Petroleum By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We have valid acquisitions and documentation, with some cases resolved to the Supreme Court. You cannot simply claim land without proper legal backing," Oti-Yomere said.

He praised Ojulari's determination to curb illegal bunkering and pledged the support of his community for the effort, describing it as essential to restoring order and transparency in the sector.

"Our main focus today is tackling illegal bunkering in the creeks. We fully support Engr. Ojulari's determination to end it and call on the authorities to act decisively against those involved," he said.

Oti-Yomere also appealed for pipeline surveillance contracts to be shared fairly among ethnic nationalities based on their oil production levels to ensure balance and prevent conflicts.

The WIPM reaffirmed its backing for President Bola Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda, expressing optimism that ongoing reforms would usher in a more transparent and equitable oil and gas sector that would benefit both the Niger Delta and the nation.