Nigeria: Tinubu Policies - APC Group Tackles Primate Ayodele

All Progressives Congress League of Professionals (ALP) has rejected prophecies and comments from the Primate of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Prophet Elijah Babatunde Ayodele, warning President Bola Ahmed Tinubu not to run for the presidency in 2027.

The ALP national coordinator, Comrade Marlin Daniel, reacted yesterday to the cleric's claims, which he described as meddlesome. He cautioned him against unguarded utterances on matters outside his spiritual domain and expertise.

"Primate Elijah Ayodele must not use the pulpit and his office in society to meddle and distract elected leaders from performing their constitutional duties. Giving financial advice on foreign loans to an elected president is laughable. To avoid doubt, taking foreign loans to fund national projects is not fiscally irresponsible and economically unjust, as Ayodele has insinuated."

In a press statement made available to journalists in Abuja, the APC Professionals said that Ayodele's admonition that President Tinubu should be wary of President Donald Trump of the United States is a diplomatic gaffe Nigeria cannot afford to commit. Diplomacy is not based on religious laws and cannot be regulated by religious edicts and pronouncements.

"Whereas fiscal discipline is crucial to nation building, Ayodele must not assume the role of economic advisor to counsel Mr President on using natural resources. "

The current administration is already in partnership with states endowed with mineral resources in line with existing laws and frameworks. His comments are therefore not needed," he said.

It also described Ayodele's comments on the establishment of state police as misplaced and irrelevant, especially at a time when the president is considering the possibility of establishing state police.

The group warned that what many Nigerians are yearning for and any comment to the contrary is counterproductive and won't be tolerated.

On the capacity and credibility of the national chairman of the APC, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, the group declared Ayodele's assertion as a sponsored propaganda against the ruling party ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Daniel said the Yilwatda that "we know is an accomplished academic and administrator who has distinguished himself in every given responsibility. To insinuate that he won't deliver victory to the APC in the 2027 election is scandalous to say the least.

"Currently, Prof. Nentawe is vigorously working across the board to unite and reconcile aggrieved party members and strategically planning towards ensuring a resounding victory for APC. Anybody who says our amiable chairman does not have what it takes to give the party victory in the 2027 general election convincingly is disingenuous," he said.

The group urged Nigerians to disregard Ayodele's comments and continue to support the party, especially its national chairman, who is dedicated and determined to ensure its victory to sustain the Renewed Hope Agency.