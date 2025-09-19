Nigeria: Prominent Kano Monarch, Idris Dankabo, Dies At 48

19 September 2025
Leadership (Abuja)
By Hafsat Bello Bahara

Alhaji Idris Muhammadu Adamu Dankabo, the district head of Kabo and Sarkin Gabas of Kano Emirate, has passed away at the age of 48.

He tragically lost his life in a motor accident in Kano city on Thursday.

Alhaji Idris was the son of the late popular businessman and Jarman Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Adamu Dankabo, who was also a respected elder statesman and founder of Kabo Air. He carried on his family's legacy of service and leadership within the Kano Emirate.

He is survived by his wife and two children.

The funeral prayer (Jana'iza) will be held at the Emir's Palace, Kano, at 10:00am this Friday, September 19, 2025, with His Highness, Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II, expected to lead the prayer.

