Nigeria: Exam Body Rewards 8 Best Candidates, Staff for Productivity

National Examinations Council (NECO) has rewarded eight candidates for outstanding performance and some of its members of staff for productivity, hard work and dedication to duty.

At NECO's productivity awards held at its headquarters in Minna, Niger State yesterday, NECO registrar and chief executive officer (CEO), Prof. Dantani Ibrahim Wushishi, said some retired staff were also honoured with certificates of service in recognition of their commitment, contributions, dedication, loyalty and years of service to the council.

The candidates honoured were the best performing students for the National Common Entrance Examination (NCEE): Master Balogun Farian Ajibola and Miss Yasel Ifeanyichukwu Victory. The best national gifted candidates were Master Udo-Jacob Chimmeremeze Godslove Samuel and Miss Okpala Chukwugozirim Kamtochukwu.

Also honoured were the Best Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE), Master Charles Bryan Uzoma and Miss Omoriyekemwen Claire, and the Best Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE): Nwachukwu Victor Ikechukwu from St Paul's Academy, Jos and Miss Adeyemo Emmanuella Adedamola from Our God Reigns Crystal School, Oju-Ore.

Wushishi said all the candidates performed excellently in the examination categories conducted under the reviewed period.

The registrar recognised the contributions of all the stakeholders for the successful conduct of all the council examinations in the last three years of his administration and posited that his tenure witnessed several achievements.

He said the council conducted and released all its internal exams and results, transparently, carried out staff promotion exercises without rancour and developed ICT software to achieve fairness among others