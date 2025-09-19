Liberia: 'Protecting the Liberian Dollar, Preserving Our Pride'

The Central Bank of Liberia (CBL) is taking a bold action to protect the Liberian dollar with the launch of a nationwide "Clean Note Campaign: Our Money, Our Pride." The official launch is set for Friday, September 19, 2025, at the Rally Time Market in Monrovia.

This initiative is in response to the alarming rate of mutilation of the Liberian dollar banknotes and coins, caused by poor handling practices such as squeezing, writing, stamping, stapling, exposing notes to dirt and moisture and melting coins; damaging up to about L$1B of the new family of banknotes printed in 2022. These habits not only undermine the appearance of the national currency but also cost the country millions of dollars to replace.

With the Clean Note Campaign, the CBL is putting every Liberian at the center of a movement to preserve the dignity of the nation's currency, strengthen confidence in the economy, and promote national identity.

Ahead of the launch, campaign teams will hit the streets with a two-day float across Monrovia, using music, drama, and community engagement to drive home the message: "Our Money, Our Pride--Handle It with Care." Those damaging the currency risk a fine of five hundred thousand Liberian dollars or serve a two-year jail term.

The campaign has already secured strong backing from key national stakeholders, including all nine Commercial Banks, the Liberian Marketing Association, the Liberia Business Association, the National Association of Foreign Exchange Bureaus, National Street Vendors and Scratch Card Dealers Association of Liberia, and the Merged Federation of Motorcyclists and Tricyclist Union of Liberia. These groups have pledged to mobilize their members to take ownership of the campaign and push its message nationwide.

CBL Executive Governor, Henry F. Saamoi made it clear that the campaign is about more than just preserving paper notes: "The Liberian dollar is a symbol of our sovereignty. When we disrespect our money, we disrespect ourselves as a people. The Clean Note Campaign challenges every Liberian to take responsibility, not only to safeguard the value of our currency but to show pride in our national identity."

Governor Saamoi stated that the launch is just the beginning of a sustained, nationwide push: "This is not a one-off event. We are rolling out radio programs, community theater, grassroots outreach, and direct market engagements across Liberia. Whether you are a vendor, taxi driver, student, or office worker, this campaign speaks to you. Together, we can save the country millions in printing costs and demonstrate nationalism and respect to the Liberian dollar."

The CBL is urging the public to actively support the campaign, join the awareness activities, and become champions of the message: "Our Money, Our Pride - Handle It with Care."

Meanwhile, the leadership of the Liberia Business Association (LIBA) and the Liberian Marketing Association (LMA) extend their full support to the national Clean Note Campaign: "Our Money, Our Pride", led by the Central Bank of Liberia.

"As key stakeholders in Liberia's business and marketing sectors, we recognize the vital role that clean and well-preserved banknotes play in promoting smooth trade, protecting public health, and safeguarding our national currency.

"We are aware that the poor handling of banknotes by defacing, writing, stapling, squeezing, or exposing banknotes to unclean environments undermines the quality of the Liberian dollar, increases replacement costs for the Government, and reflects poorly on our national pride," the release said.

The Clean Note Campaign presents an opportunity for every Liberian to take responsibility for the proper handling of our money. Therefore, we jointly call on:

Our respective members across markets and businesses lead by example in preserving the integrity of the Liberian dollar.

Street vendors, shopkeepers, transport operators, and consumers join hands in supporting this national effort.

The wider public embraces the campaign's simple but powerful message: "Our Money, Our Pride: Handle it with Care."

Speaking on behalf of LIBA, its President, Mr. James M. Strother, stressed that "a clean currency enhances business transactions and builds public confidence. LIBA encourages all business operators to treat our money with respect, because the way we handle our currency reflects how we value our economy."

For her part, Madam Elizabeth F. Sambollah, President of the Liberia Marketing Association, emphasized the crucial role the leadership of the LMA can play in ensuring the success of the campaign.

"Our market women and men are at the frontlines of daily transactions. We are proud to stand with the CBL in this campaign and will use our structures to educate our members on why proper handling of money is critical for our economy and national pride," she said.

LIBA and LMA reaffirm their commitment to work with the CBL and other partners to ensure the success of this campaign nationwide.

Together, we can extend the life of our banknotes, reduce replacement costs, and strengthen public trust in the Liberian dollar.