Ethiopia Needs to Overturn Landlocked Status Quo Peacefully - Prof. Brook

Addis Ababa — Given rapidly growing population, Ethiopia needs to intensify efforts to change its status quo of landlocked state by regaining access to the sea peacefully to boost economic progress, Political Science and International Relations Professor, at Addis Ababa University, Brook Hailu underscored.

Speaking to ENA, Professor Brook noted that Ethiopia lost its Red Sea coastline in 1991 following Eritrea's independence.

Recall that during the inauguration of his fourth book,' The Medemer State' Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed underlined that Ethiopia's quest for access to the sea is based on peaceful means and its status quo as 'geographical prisoner' will no longer continue.

With its fast-growing population and ambitious economic goals, Professor Brook stressed that Ethiopia is determined to pursue peaceful avenues to restore maritime access.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Underpinning Ethiopia's strategy to work closely with neighboring countries to secure this access, Professor Brook said the gateway to the sea is crucial for the nation's development and future prosperity.

Ethiopia has wanted to secure sea because, since 1991, it has lost two important ports and its Red Sea coast, Professor Brook explained.

Emphasized the demographic pressure facing the country, Prof. Brook said: "Ethiopia, now nearing 128 million people and growing by about 2.75 million annually, is expected to reach 150 million within 15 to 20 years. It is going to struggle to cope."

In reminiscence of landlocked country, Ethiopia faced economic disadvantages and higher costs of importing and exporting goods--to which Ethiopia has been reiterating to overcome this daunting challenge through dialogue and partnership for securing sea outlets, he pointed out.

He further stated that Ethiopia is actively seeking agreements that could include contracts, leases, or land exchanges with its neighbors on mutual benefits.

The scholar also recalled Ethiopia's keen interest to share stakes in key companies like Ethiopian Airlines to deepen these partnerships.

By expanding regional cooperation and strong national resolve, Ethiopia aims to end its landlocked status and open a new chapter of growth through securing sea outlets.

"We truly believe that if we work together, we will succeed; if we are divided, we will perish" Professor Brook underlined.

He pointed out the importance of educating Ethiopia's youth about the country's unique position and international interests, underscoring the comprehensive vision guiding the country's future.