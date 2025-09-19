Liberia, Nigeria Outlines Strategy for Lassa Fever Vaccine Readiness

Following the completion of a Lassa fever vaccine clinical trial in Liberia, Deputy Health Minister Dr. Catherine Cooper stated that the country is discussing internal strategies to secure funding, enhance preparedness at local health centers, and educate vaccinators before the vaccine's arrival. According to

Dr. Cooper, the plan focuses on three key areas: securing funding, enhancing preparedness, and training vaccinators. This approach aims to ensure Liberia can efficiently roll out the vaccine to its citizens.

The deputy minister, who is also the country's chief medical officer, recently participated in a panel discussion at the 2nd ECOWAS Lassa Fever International Conference in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire. The panel, organized by the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), included other experts such as Dr. Kemi Ladeinde (Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention), Dr. Peter Skidmore (Oxford Vaccine Group), Dr. Joe Fitchett (Institute Pasteur de Dakar), Shelly Malhotra (IAVI), and Reena Doshi (WHO African Region).

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

She noted that while stakeholders involved in the vaccine trial and testing had been convened, a new phase of engagement is needed. She stated, "But what needs to be done is to convey stakeholders who are relevant to the preparedness so we need to develop a mechanism of excessing ourselves routinely where will review where we are in terms of immunization preparedness so bringing on board our immunization program accessing how they to provide the vaccine what is available in program what are the program that are applicable for vaccine delivery we also need to review where we are with approval so they are aware of the new vaccine."

The Lassa Fever conference, organized by the West African Health Organization (WAHO), brought together policymakers, researchers, and public health officials, under the themed "Beyond Borders: Strengthening Regional Cooperation to Combat Lassa Fever and Emerging Infectious Diseases," builds on the momentum of the inaugural conference held in Abuja, Nigeria, in 2019. The event aims to drive sustainable preparedness and promote research to strengthen outbreak response across the region.

Nigeria currently accounts for the highest number of Lassa fever cases in West Africa. While Liberia, Ghana, and Sierra Leone grapple with few cases. CEPI, a partnership between public, private, and philanthropic organizations, is supporting clinical trials and research to inform vaccine production and delivery.

Dr. Richard Hatchett, CEO of CEPI, said: "The prospect of protection against this dreadful disease is closer than ever before. CEPI is committed to working in close partnership with West African leaders to bolster regional health security by advancing the licensure of the first ever Lassa vaccine and strengthening the region's capabilities to respond to other epidemic or pandemic threats."

IAVI, is a nonprofit scientific research organization that develops vaccines and antibodies for HIV, tuberculosis, and emerging infectious diseases, one of Lassa fever vaccine manufactures, and supporting Phase II clinical trials in Ghana, Liberia, and Nigeria. IAVI has the most advanced candidate. The vaccine, known as rVSVΔG-LASV-GPC, uses the same platform as the successful Ebola vaccine.

According to Dr. Kemi Ladeinde of the Nigeria CDC, Nigeria's readiness for the vaccine is based on several factors. "For us in Nigeria readiness first is about, and about regulatory preparedness about integration into our immunization system, and also about community mobilization, also following whatever action plan whatever framework that we have with action plans," she said.

Dr. Ladeinde added that a task force established in 2023, with high-level political support, is working on a framework for vaccine development. She noted, "We need to begin to do that from here on and discuss how we want to mobilize the community. How are we starting? We need to begin developing that community mobilization framework so we are looking at which civil society organization that would give us the most reach. We need to bring in the community on time."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Nigeria Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Liberia, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, and Ghana have completed their clinical trials.

Shelly Malhotra, IAVI's Vice President of Global Access, said their main concern is how the vaccine will be distributed equitably among the affected persons, and how these communities will receive the medication.

"We are very excited to be working with the Lassa fever vaccine coalition in order to work with them as they do their excellent work preparing for delivery financing."

Dr. Peter Skidmore of the Oxford Vaccine Group and Dr. Joe Fitchett of the Institute Pasteur de Dakar emphasized the importance of data and awareness. highlighted the need for, "Ensuring that those getting the vaccine are informed about their choices."