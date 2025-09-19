Liberia: Executive Mansion Warns Impersonators Using Boakai's Name to Solicit Money and Jobs

Monrovia — The Executive Mansion has issued a public service announcement expressing deep concern over a rising number of fraudulent schemes involving individuals falsely claiming to represent the Office of the President or senior government officials.

In a statement released Thursday Presidential Press Secretary Atty. Kula Bonah Nyei Fofana, the Executive Mansion condemned these acts and warned the public to be on high alert.

According to the statement, the Office of the President has received numerous reports that impersonators are contacting members of the public, offering fake employment opportunities, and soliciting money, gifts, or personal favors in return. These scams, the Executive Mansion emphasized, are completely illegitimate and do not reflect the operations of the President's office or its affiliated institutions.

The Executive Mansion made it clear that no official from the Office of the President, the Ministry of State for Presidential Affairs, or any member of the President's team would ever call, text, or approach individuals to demand or request any form of payment or benefit in exchange for jobs, appointments, or any official favor. All employment and appointments, the statement stressed, are strictly managed through formal government procedures and are not influenced by private deals or monetary exchanges.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

In response to these ongoing scams, the Executive Mansion has vowed to take decisive legal action against anyone found guilty of impersonating officials or engaging in such fraudulent behavior. The statement warned that such individuals will be prosecuted and held accountable under Liberian law.

"The public is being urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious encounters or activities to the Liberian National Police or the Executive Protection Service," the release added.

The Executive Mansion reiterated its commitment to protecting the dignity and integrity of the Office of the President and ensuring that citizens are not exploited through deceit and criminal manipulation.

This warning comes amid growing concern over the abuse of official identities by individuals looking to take advantage of unsuspecting citizens. The Executive Mansion's message serves as both a cautionary reminder and a call to action for all Liberians to work together in combating fraud and maintaining trust in the government's processes.

The Executive Mansion remains firm in its position that merit, transparency, and due process are the only channels through which public service opportunities are granted.