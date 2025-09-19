Liberia: Deputy Finance Minister Mcgill Jones Calls On Liberian Youth to Lead Through National Service

Monrovia — Deputy Minister of Administration at the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, Bill McGill Jones, has called on Liberian youth to take ownership of their future through active participation in the newly launched National Service Program (NSP).

Speaking on behalf of Finance Minister Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan at the official launch held on September 17, Deputy Mijister Jones described the NSP as a vital tool to empower young Liberians and drive national development

Delivering the keynote address, Jones said the launch of the program marked more than a ceremony -- it marked a turning point for thousands of young Liberians.

He described the initiative as a demonstration of the government's belief in the country's youth and their potential to lead change. "This is a moment that reaffirms our government's unwavering commitment to youth development, national unity, and sustainable progress," he said

Deputy Minister Jones pointed to the country's youthful demographics -- over 60 percent of the population under the age of 25 -- and stressed the importance of seeing this as an opportunity rather than a challenge.

He said the NSP was designed to answer this national reality by engaging more than 20,000 young people and women across ten counties in community service, vocational training, mentorship, civic education, and more. He described the program as "a doorway that leads directly to purpose, productivity, and national pride"

Speaking directly to young people, Jones stressed that national service was not simply about volunteering time, but about investing energy, skills, and passion into solving real problems. "It is about taking ownership of the problems in your community -- and becoming part of the solutions. It is about choosing contribution over complaint, action over apathy, unity over division," he said

Deputy Minister Jones emphasized that the success of the program rests in the hands of Liberia's youth. "You are not the leaders of tomorrow. You lead today. The builders of today. The changemakers of today. Liberia cannot afford to keep you on the sidelines. Your time is now," he declared. He told the youth that by participating in the NSP, they would not only serve their country but also develop new skills, grow in leadership, and realize their own potential

He also drew attention to the program's focus on gender inclusion, emphasizing that Liberian women and girls are equal partners in national development. "Your voice, your ideas, and your leadership are needed," he said. "This program is a declaration that Liberian women and girls are not second-class citizens"

Deputy Minister Jones called on government institutions to support the NSP and work collaboratively to ensure its sustainability. He also appealed to international partners to walk alongside Liberia in expanding the program's reach and impact. Civil society, educators, and the media were urged to help tell the stories of transformation and hold the program accountable

In closing, Deputy Minister Jones left young Liberians with a message on character and leadership. "The decision that will promote you is never made in your presence -- it is made in your absence, and during that time, only your character can vouch for you. So, serve well and let your character stand out for you"