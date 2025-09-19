Liberia: Nigeria's Peter Obi Commends Liberian Senate Pro-Tempore At Democracy Dialogue in Accra

Accra — Nigerian political figure and former presidential candidate Peter Obi has lauded the leadership and character of Liberia's Senate Pro-Tempore, Madam Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence, during an informal exchange at the Democracy Dialogue held this week in Accra, Ghana.

The commendation was disclosed by Bomi County Senator Edwin Melvin Snowe Jr., who recounted a conversation he had with Mr. Obi on the sidelines of the regional forum.

According to Senator Snowe, the Nigerian statesman brought up Madam Karnga-Lawrence while reflecting on key African political figures he had encountered during previous engagements.

"While sitting with Mr. Peter Obi, we began a conversation about his future political aspirations," Senator Snowe explained. "In the middle of that discussion, he asked me about the leader of the Liberian Senate and began speaking very highly of her intelligence and patriotism."

Quoting Mr. Obi directly, Senator Snowe said, "I met your Senate Leader at a forum on democracy in the United States. She was upright, outspoken, and deeply knowledgeable about the topic under review. She really impressed me, and she even invited me to visit Liberia and speak to the youths -- a visit I must honor."

Senator Snowe said he immediately asked whether Obi was referring to Madam Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence. "I said, 'Are you talking about the Senate Pro-Temp, Madam Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence?' And with excitement, he responded, 'Yes! That's the name. Can you call her so I can greet her?"'

Senator Snowe said he placed a call to Madam Karnga-Lawrence, who answered on the first ring. "I told her I was with Mr. Peter Obi, and he wanted to say hello. With the same energy, she responded, 'Yes! That's my friend, let me speak to him."'

The senator said he handed the phone to Mr. Obi, who engaged in a lively ten-minute conversation with the Liberian Senate leader. "Though I don't know exactly what she said to him, he laughed so hard that everyone around turned to look," Snowe said. "By the end of the call, Mr. Obi was still smiling and thanked me sincerely for reconnecting them."

Senator Snowe used the occasion to underscore the importance of diplomacy and personal conduct in international settings. "Always make a lasting impression when you meet people, especially when representing your country," he said. "Madam Pro-Temp was remembered in such a positive way because she left a remarkable impression."

The Bomi County senator praised Madam Karnga-Lawrence for her continued work in elevating the image of the Liberian Senate and the country as a whole, both at home and abroad. "I am super proud of her -- not just as my boss, but also as my friend," he said.