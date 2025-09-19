Liberia Signs Five-Year Country Programme Framework With Iaea

Monrovia — Liberia has signed a new Country Programme Framework with the International Atomic Energy Agency for the period 2026 to 2030. The agreement outlines key areas of technical cooperation focused on agriculture, health, radiation safety, and environmental protection

The signing ceremony took place on September 17, 2025, in Vienna, Austria. Liberia's Minister of Agriculture, Alexander Nuetah, and the IAEA Deputy Director General and Head of the Department of Technical Cooperation, Hua Liu, signed the document on behalf of their respective institutions

The framework was developed in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs serving as the liaison office, the Environmental Protection Agency as the designated national authority, and the Ministries of Agriculture, Health, Mines and Energy. It also involved contributions from United Nations partners including UNDP, FAO, and WHO

The Country Programme Framework aligns with Liberia's national development plan, the ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development covering 2025 to 2029.

This national plan prioritizes food security, infrastructure, governance, human capital development, sanitation, and other key sectors. The CPF is designed to support these goals through targeted technical cooperation activities with the IAEA

Under the new agreement, five priority areas have been identified. These include nuclear and radiation safety and security through the establishment of a regulatory framework and an independent authority.

In the area of food and agriculture, the CPF will promote nuclear technologies to boost crop and livestock productivity, improve food safety, and encourage sustainable soil and water management.

For health and nutrition, the plan includes the establishment of a radiotherapy facility and the use of nuclear techniques to assess maternal and child nutrition. In energy and industry, the focus will be on strengthening national capacity in energy planning using IAEA tools and supporting strategy development.

The water and environment sector will see efforts to build technical capacity for applying isotopic techniques to manage water resources sustainably

Liberia has been a member of the IAEA since 1962 and continues to promote the peaceful use of nuclear technology. In recent years, the country has renewed its participation in IAEA technical cooperation programs and the new CPF further strengthens this partnership

The CPF process involves close dialogue between the IAEA and its member states to ensure national ownership of projects, alignment with development priorities, and the sustainability of cooperation activities. It also encourages partnerships between national institutions, the United Nations, and international organizations

The signing was witnessed by officials of the IAEA, Liberia's Permanent Mission in Vienna, and international development partners. Minister Counselor for Public Affairs at the Liberian Mission, Augustine Hamelberg, highlighted the significance of the CPF in supporting Liberia's social and economic transformation through science and innovation.