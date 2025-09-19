Sierra Leone/Liberia: Liberia U-17 Females Begin Wafu Campaign Against Sierra Leone At SKD

Monrovia — Liberia's U-17 Women's National Team will begin their campaign in the 2025 WAFU-A U-17 Girls Tournament today, Friday, September 19 when they face a confident Sierra Leone side at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex in Paynesville, outside Monrovia.

The young Lone Star Girls wrapped up their final training session on Thursday, looking sharp and motivated for what promises to be a difficult opener.

Sekou Manuba, Head Coach of the Liberian Side has emphasized focus, teamwork and composure as Liberia steps into regional competition on home soil.

Sierra Leone, however, will arrive with momentum. On Wednesday, September 17, the young Lionesses stunned Senegal with a 2-1 victory in their first match of the tournament.

Midfield Star Marian Sankoh opened the scoring with a brilliant free-kick before striker Sarah Turay netted the winner.

The result puts Sierra Leone in a strong position heading into today's clash.

For Liberia, the task is clear: they must harness the energy of home support at the SKD and match Sierra Leone's physical and aggressive style of play.

A positive result today would not only boost their confidence but also keep them in contention for a place in the knockout stages.

The match offers a stage for Liberia's young talents to shine. With passionate fans expected to fill the stadium, the Lone Star girls know this is their chance to showcase their progress and signal that women's football in Liberia is on the rise.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 PM at the SKD Sports Complex. With Sierra Leone chasing a second straight win and Liberia eager to make a strong start, the Mano River derby promises to be one of the highlights of the group stage.