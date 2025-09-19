Liberia: Former Lisgis Official Wilmot Smith Ordered Rearrested By Criminal Court 'C' for 'Violating' Bail Conditions

Monrovia — The First Judicial Circuit Court, Criminal Assizes "C" at the Temple of Justice in Monrovia has issued a writ of arrest for Wilmot Smith, former Deputy Director General for

Information and Coordination at the Liberia Institute of Statistics and Geo-Information Services LISGIS for allegedly jumping bail in a high-profile corruption case.

Presiding Judge His Honor Ousman F. Feika issued the order on Thursday, September 18, instructed all peace and police officers of the Liberia National Police to arrest Mr. Smith and have him committed to the Monrovia Central Prison pending further proceedings.

Mr. Smith is one of several high-ranking LISGIS officials who were indicted by the state, through the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC), for multiple economic and white-collar crimes.

The charges include Economic Sabotage and Fraud on the internal revenue and misuse of public money, misapplication of entrusted property, forgery and counterfeiting, unlawful rewarding of public servants, unlawful compensation for assistance in a government matter and Criminal conspiracy.

According to the court, Mr. Smith had previously been arrested and released on a criminal appearance bond, ensuring his presence at all legal proceedings.

However, during a court session held on September 18, both Mr. Smith and his legal counsel, Counselor Arthur T. Johnson, failed to appear "on their own volition," the court document reads.

Judge Feika described the absence as a deliberate act that "obstructs the function of the Court and reduces it to public ridicule."

As a result, the criminal appearance bond filed on behalf of Mr. Smith was ordered set aside and a formal arrest warrant was issued for bail jumping.

The writ mandates law enforcement officers to arrest Mr. Smith and bring him before the court "to show cause, if any, why he should not be arrested and incarcerated."

Upon his arrest, he is to be remanded at the Monrovia Central Prison until the final determination of the case.

This latest development adds a dramatic twist to the ongoing legal saga involving former top LISGIS officials, including Director General Francis Wreh, Deputy Director General for Administration Lawrence George, Comptroller Dominic Paye, Deputy Census Coordinator Germue Gbawoquiya and Emmantry Kpoeh, all of whom face similar corruption-related charges.

The case is being closely watched as a test of Liberia's commitment to fighting corruption and ensuring public accountability.

The Clerk of Court, Knowles W. Shain, Sr. signed and sealed the writ, affirming its legal authority.