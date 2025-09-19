Liberia Launches National Roadmap On Decent Work for Persons With Disabilities - - Minister Kruah Pledges Disability Desk At Labour Ministry

Monrovia — Labour Minister Cllr. Cooper W. Kruah Sr. has assured members of the disabled community that his administration will establish a Disability Desk within the Ministry of Labour.

This desk will serve as a central platform for coordinating policies, monitoring progress and ensuring accountability regarding employment inclusion for persons with disabilities.

Minister Kruah gave the assurance on Wednesday, September 17 during the official launch of the National Roadmap on Decent Work for Persons with Disabilities.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"I am honored to present the Roadmap on Decent Work for Persons with Disabilities in Liberia. This document represents a significant step towards creating an inclusive work environment, where individuals with disabilities can participate fully, safely, and productively, with their rights and contributions recognized and valued," stated Minister Kruah.

The Minister emphasized that the priorities outlined in the roadmap will be integrated into the National Labour Plan.

He underscored that the inclusion of persons with disabilities should not be treated as a separate initiative but embraced as a central pillar of national labour priorities.

"We recognize that the right to decent work for persons with disabilities can only be achieved when workplaces are made accessible, safety and fairness are guaranteed, and employment opportunities are both rewarding and sustainable. This requires collective responsibility from government, employers, civil society, and communities working together," he highlighted.

Minister Kruah praised the Coordinated Action on Disabilities in Liberia (CAD_L Project) for laying the groundwork for the roadmap. He also expressed gratitude to the Swedish Government, as represented by the Embassy of Sweden in Monrovia, for its generous support through the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (SIDA).

"I commend the Swedish Government for its unwavering support in this journey. Their commitment has strengthened Liberia's efforts to promote the rights of persons with disabilities and ensure that no one is left behind in the workforce," affirmed Kruah.

Making a brief remark, the Acting President of the Liberia Labour Congress (LLC) Olivia Carpenter said that the roadmap is designed to create an inclusive environment for individuals living with disabilities, ensuring suitable workplaces for them.

She explained that it was developed as a guiding framework to advance inclusion, strengthen policy and institutional mechanisms, promote capacity development, foster partnerships, and monitor implementation among government, civil society, the private sector, and international stakeholders.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Labour Liberia Human Rights By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Also speaking, the Executive Director of the National Commission on Disability, Samuel Dean, praised Minister Kruah for the support provided to some members of the Commission during the vacation job program.

He noted that social stigma and discrimination have long hindered progress for persons with disabilities.

He emphasized the need for programs and initiatives that create employment opportunities in both the private and public sectors and called for ongoing collaboration to ensure the fulfillment of the roadmap.

In her brief remarks, the Chief of Party of AIFO, Madam Laura Todescato, described the roadmap as a tripartite arrangement established five years ago.

She summarized it into five priority areas: Accessibility, Public Finance, Training, Education, and Awareness/Advocacy in Employment.

"These are crucial steps that the government of Liberia should consider in addressing issues affecting persons living with disabilities," Madam Todescato said.