Somalia: Trump Launches Sharp Attack On Ilhan Omar and Somalia Following Minnesota Fraud Case

19 September 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Washington — U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday launched a fierce verbal attack against Democratic Representative Ilhan Omar, indirectly linking her to a Medicaid fraud case in Minnesota involving individuals of Somali descent.

Trump described Omar's native country, Somalia, as a nation "plagued by government collapse, corruption, bribery, conflict, terrorism, famine, and piracy."

"Seventy percent of Somalia's population lives in extreme poverty. It is one of the most corrupt countries in the world. And yet Ilhan Omar wants to tell us how to run America!" Trump wrote.

He also revived previously debunked allegations claiming Omar married her brother to obtain U.S. citizenship, intensifying his criticism.

"Somalia is consistently ranked among the World's Most Corrupt Countries, including Bribery, Embezzlement, and a Dysfunctional Government. All of this, and Ilhan Omar tells us how to run America!

Ilhan Omar, a Minnesota representative and one of the first Somali-American members of the U.S. Congress, has not responded to Trump's remarks, which many view as racially charged and discriminatory.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.