Somalia: Trump Launches Sharp Attack On Ilhan Omar and Somalia Following Minnesota Fraud Case

Washington — U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday launched a fierce verbal attack against Democratic Representative Ilhan Omar, indirectly linking her to a Medicaid fraud case in Minnesota involving individuals of Somali descent.

Trump described Omar's native country, Somalia, as a nation "plagued by government collapse, corruption, bribery, conflict, terrorism, famine, and piracy."

"Seventy percent of Somalia's population lives in extreme poverty. It is one of the most corrupt countries in the world. And yet Ilhan Omar wants to tell us how to run America!" Trump wrote.

He also revived previously debunked allegations claiming Omar married her brother to obtain U.S. citizenship, intensifying his criticism.

"Somalia is consistently ranked among the World's Most Corrupt Countries, including Bribery, Embezzlement, and a Dysfunctional Government. All of this, and Ilhan Omar tells us how to run America!

Ilhan Omar, a Minnesota representative and one of the first Somali-American members of the U.S. Congress, has not responded to Trump's remarks, which many view as racially charged and discriminatory.