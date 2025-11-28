Africa: Trump Threatens to 'Permanently Pause Migration From All Third World Countries' in Escalating Anti-Immigration Rhetoric

Nairobi — U.S. President Donald Trump has vowed to "permanently pause migration from all Third World Countries," escalating his hardline immigration stance amid renewed attacks on Somali and other immigrant communities in recent weeks.

Trump's remarks were issued in a lengthy Thanksgiving statement posted on Thursday, coming at a politically charged moment following the recent shooting of two West Virginia National Guard members by an Afghan national--a case that has been seized upon by conservative commentators to criticize current immigration policies.

In his statement, Trump painted a dire picture of the United States' immigration landscape, claiming that the foreign-born population had reached "53 million" and alleging widespread strain on public services.

He blamed what he described as an influx from "failed nations" and "criminal elements," asserting--without evidence--that most migrants were reliant on welfare and contributing to "social dysfunction."

"I will permanently pause migration from all Third World Countries to allow the U.S. system to fully recover," Trump declared, promising to reverse what he called "millions of Biden illegal admissions" and to remove immigrants he deemed "not a net asset to the United States."

He further vowed to end federal benefits for non-citizens, deport individuals he described as "public charges or security risks," and "denaturalize" those he accused of undermining domestic stability.

A significant portion of the president's message singled out Somali communities, especially in Minnesota, echoing themes he has emphasized in recent public engagements and press briefings.

Trump claimed that Somali refugees are "taking over" parts of Minnesota and suggested that Somali gangs are driving crime in Minneapolis--allegations state officials have repeatedly contested.

He also issued personal attacks on Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Representative Ilhan Omar, a Somali-American congresswoman and frequent political target of his.

His remarks included harsh insults and accusations regarding Omar's entry into the United States.

Trump framed his proposals under what he calls "reverse migration," a policy approach centered on reducing the U.S. immigrant population and expanding removals.

"As we have progressed technologically, Immigration Policy has eroded those gains and living conditions for many," the president argued, claiming that "patriotic Americans" are shouldering the cost of supporting migrants.

He asserted that a migrant "earning $30,000 with a green card will get roughly $50,000 in yearly benefits for their family," and described this alleged burden as the leading cause of "failed schools, high crime, urban decay, overcrowded hospitals, and large deficits."

The statement is expected to intensify debate over immigration and public safety, issues that have dominated Trump's presidency and remain central to national political divides.

Critics say Trump's rhetoric risks inflaming anti-immigrant sentiment and targeting minority communities, while his supporters argue it reflects a necessary hardline approach to national security.