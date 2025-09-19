Liberia: Labor Ministry Launches National Roadmap On Decent Work for Disabilities.

Monrovia, September 19, 2025: Minister Kruah asserted on Wednesday, September 17, 2025, when he officially launched the "National Roadmap on Decent Work for Persons with Disabilities in Liberia" held at the Ministry of Labour, EJS ministerial Complex, Congo Town, Monrovia.

"On behalf of the Ministry of Labour, I am honored to present the Roadmap on Decent Work for persons with Disabilities in Liberia. This document marks a significant step towards building an inclusive world of work in Liberia, one where persons with disabilities can participate fully, safely, and productively, and where their rights and contributions are recognized and valued."

In addition, Minister Kruah emphasized that priorities outlined in the Roadmap will be mainstreamed into the National Labour Plan, so that the inclusion of persons with disabilities is not treated as a stand-alone initiative but is instead embraced as a central pillar of our national labour priorities.

"We recognize that the right to decent work for persons with disabilities can only be achieved when workplaces are made accessible, when safety and fairness are guaranteed, and when employment opportunities are both gainful and sustainable. This requires the collective responsibility of government, employers, civil society, and communities working together."

Minister Kruah also hailed "The Coordinated Action on Disabilities in Liberia (CAD_L Project" for being instrumental in laying the groundwork for this Roadmap. "I wish to commend the Swedish Government, represented by the Embassy of Sweden in Monrovia, and generously supported through the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (SIDA), for the partnership and unwavering support in this journey. Their commitment has reinforced Liberia's strides towards promoting the rights of persons with disabilities and ensuring that no one is left behind in the world of work," the Liberia Labour Minister maintained.

Additionally, the Acting President General of the Liberia Labour Congress (LLC), Olivia Carpental, emphasized that the roadmap aims to create an inclusive space for persons with disabilities and a suitable work environment.

She said it has been developed as a guiding framework to advance inclusion, strengthen policy and institutional mechanisms, promote capacity development, foster partnerships, and monitor its implementation among government, civil society, the private sector, and international stakeholders.

For his part, the Executive Director of the National Commission on Disability, Mr. Samuel Dean, lauded Minister Cooper W Kruah for the services provided to some members of the Commission during the vacation job program and explained that social stigma has held persons living with disabilities back from progress.

He emphasized the need for programs and initiatives to provide platforms for individuals with disabilities to access employment in both the private and public sectors. He then called for continuous collaboration to fulfill the roadmap.

In brief remarks, the Chief of Party of AIFO, Madam Laura Todescato, stated that the roadmap is a tripartite arrangement established five years ago.

She disclosed that it's summarized in five areas, namely: Accessibility, Public Finance, Training, Education, and Awareness/Advocacy and Employment, noting that "These are steps the government of Liberia should consider in addressing issues affecting persons living with disabilities.