Nigeria: Glo-Powered CNN African Voices to Host Chimamanda Adichie

Globacom's sponsored programme African Voices Changemakers on CNN International is set to host one of Nigeria's most renowned writers, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie on Saturday, September 20, 2025.

According to a statement, the programme, anchored by Larry Madowo, aims to spotlight Adichie who has inspired millions of readers worldwide with her evocative storytelling.

It chronicled Adichie's literary work from her award-winning debut, Purple Hibiscus, to the internationally acclaimed Half of a Yellow Sun and Americanah, stressing that she has firmly established herself as an author who challenges perspectives, redefines identity, and celebrates African narratives.

It added that Adichie reinforces her place as a cultural icon whose influence transcends literature, sparking global conversations about feminism, heritage, and authenticity with her much-anticipated upcoming release, Dream Count.

"Filmed in Nsukka, her hometown and a recurring setting in her works, the feature offers viewers an intimate look at her journey as a writer, her inspirations, and how she continues to redefine African storytelling on the world stage.

"Through Globacom's sustained sponsorship of CNN's African Voices, the feature has become a prestigious platform for spotlighting African excellence, showcasing the continent's talent, creativity, and cultural impact on a global stage," the statement added.