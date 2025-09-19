Ghana: Politically Exposed Persons (PEPs) in Focus - the Nexus Between Corruption and Money Laundering

Corruption and money laundering are intrinsically linked; corruption creates illicit funds through crimes such as bribery, extortion and embezzlement, which are then laundered to appear legitimate, with money laundering then providing a way to enjoy and integrate these proceeds into the economy. This process allows corrupt individuals to enjoy their ill-gotten gains without fear of detection or confiscation of their proceeds of crime.

Globally, concerns have been raised regarding the financial exposure of PEPs and the potential misuse of funds by politicians, persons entrusted with prominent public functions and the involvement in these crimes by their close associates.

The World Bank and the International Monetary Find (IMF) have expressed concerns about Politically Exposed Persons (PEPs) because they pose a higher risk for money laundering and other financial crimes, particularly given their proximity to wealth, influence, power and their ability to conceal proceeds of crime through corruption and bribery. The misuse of legal entities by PEPs to mask the receipt of corrupt proceeds undermines financial integrity, distorts global markets and negatively impacts national economies.

The World Bank, in partnership with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), supports efforts to end corrupt funds and promotes initiatives like the Stolen Asset Recovery (StAR) Initiative, which works with countries and financial institutions to prevent the laundering of corrupt funds by improving transparency and tracking the flow of illicit funds through corporate structures and financial systems.

Also, the United Nations Convention against Corruption (UNCAC) treaty, the only legally binding international anti-corruption treaty that focuses on areas such as beneficial ownership disclosures, procurement breaches and asset recovery ensures compliance and mitigates the risks of financial crimes among PEPs.

A PEP can commit money laundering through their positions of influence and access to public funds, making them susceptible to bribery and corruption. PEPs are able to use sophisticated methods to conceal the origins of illicit funds, often involving third parties, complex corporate structures, sham invoices covering goods that are never procured, payments of travel expenses that never occurred, complex international transactions, abuse of power for selfish gains, misappropriation of public funds, dishonestly approving s and disbursing public funds, use of public assets for private purposes, fraudulent financial statements among others.

To effectively mitigate these risks, financial institutions and relevant competent authorities are to conduct enhanced customer due diligence, establish a comprehensive beneficial ownership (BO) register and promote asset disclosure and verification regime as critical tools to help identify PEPs, improve transparency and prevent illicit financial flows.

Politically Exposed Persons (PEPs), their family members and associates, are in positions that can provide opportunities for corruption, including bribery and embezzlement. PEPs can use corporate structures to hide the proceeds of corruption, making it difficult to trace and recover stolen assets. Beneficial Ownership disclosure regime is an effective tool to help in the fight against corruption and illicit financial flows (IFFs) as it reveals the true owners behind corporate structures, including PEPs.

In relation to foreign politically exposed persons (PEPs), Financial Institutions are required to:

(a) have appropriate risk-management systems to determine whether the customer or the beneficial owner is a politically exposed person;

(b) obtain senior management approval for establishing (or continuing, for existing customers) such business relationships;

(c) take reasonable measures to establish the source of wealth and source of funds; and

(d) conduct enhanced ongoing monitoring of the business relationship.

Again, Financial Institutions are to take reasonable measures to determine whether a customer or beneficial owner is a domestic PEP or a person who is or has been entrusted with a prominent function by an international organisation. In cases of a higher risk business relationship with such persons, financial institutions are required to apply the appropriate mitigation measures. The requirements for all types of PEP should also apply to family members or close associates of such PEPs.

In addition to performing the normal Customer Due Diligence measures on foreign PEPs, Financial Institutions are to:

(a) put in place risk management systems to determine whether a customer or the beneficial owner is a PEP;

(b) obtain senior management approval before establishing (or continuing, for existing customers) such business relationships;

(c) take reasonable measures to establish the source of wealth and the source of funds of customers and beneficial owners identified as PEPs; and

(d) conduct enhanced ongoing monitoring on that relationship.

In relation to domestic PEPs or persons who have been entrusted with a prominent function by an international organisation, in addition to performing the Customer Due Diligence (CDD) measures financial institutions are to:

(a) take reasonable measures to determine whether a customer or the beneficial owner is such a person; and

(b) in cases when there is higher risk business relationship with such a person, adopt appropriate mitigation measures.

Financial institutions are required to apply the relevant requirements on enhanced due diligence to family members or close associates of all types of PEPs.

The Companies Act, 2019 (Act 992) and related anti-money laundering regulations mandate companies to identify and disclose beneficial owners including PEPs, conduct enhanced due diligence, ongoing monitoring, establish risk-based procedures to identify PEPs and check background information of PEPs and their associates..

Individuals with Prominent Public Functions

These are the core individuals who hold or have held significant government or public roles including:

Heads of State, Senior Politicians, Government Officials, the judiciary, Military Officers, Senior Executives of State-Owned Companies, Senior Political Party Officials, Diplomats and International Officials.

Immediate Family Members

These are individuals who are closely related to a person holding a prominent public function: siblings, spouses, children and their spouses, and parents of PEPs.

Close Associates

These are individuals who have close business or other relationships with a PEP:

· Individuals with joint beneficial ownership of legal entities or arrangements with a PEP.

· Persons with close business relationships with a PEP.

· Individuals who are the sole beneficial owners of legal entities set up for the benefit of a PEP.

· Individuals such as personal assistants, body guards, special aides' aide -de- camp of PEPs.

The inclusion of family members and close associates to ongoing monitoring of PEPs is crucial because they (including their accounts) can be used by these PEPs to facilitate the movement of funds or conceal illicit financial activities. These individuals are considered higher risk, requiring financial institutions to conduct enhanced due diligence on them, monitor their transactions, identify their source of wealth and identify beneficial owner of associated entities.

To conclude, it is evident from the foregoing discussions that should the relevant agencies, financial institutions and the general public effectively fight against corruption, they would simultaneously win the fight against money laundering, and thereby save the public purse from further leakages.

The Writer is a Financial Crime Specialist