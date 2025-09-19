Africa: "I Speak English – So Why Must I Pay to Prove It"?

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai of Liberia listens as President Donald Trump answers questions from the press during a multilateral luncheon with African leaders, Wednesday, July 9, 2025, in the State Dining Room.

Monrovia — When President Joseph Nyumah Boakai of Liberia visited the White House in July, President Donald Trump was struck by his flawless English, "Well thank you, and such good English, such beautiful," Trump said after Boakai delivered short remarks. "Where did you learn to speak so beautifully? Where were you educated? Where? In Liberia? That's interesting. It's beautiful English."

For many Africans whose nations bear the linguistic stamp of colonial history, that moment felt like vindication. It reaffirmed our long-standing argument: students from English-speaking African countries should not be required to take English proficiency tests before being accepted into universities in the global north. Yet this burden continues to be imposed on us.

Requiring English-speaking African students to sit for English proficiency tests as part of university admissions in other English-speaking countries is unjustified. English is often the official language in our nations; it is the first language many of us speak and the medium through which we are educated. The persistence of these tests carries severe economic consequences for students and their families.

These tests are so pervasive that students planning to study abroad must retake them every two years. But what does that even mean? Are these countries suggesting that Africans forget their English proficiency every two years? You don't retake a degree exam once you've passed it and earned your certificate.I earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Sociology, Peace Studies, and Conflict Management from the United Methodist University in Liberia in 2022. In the 27 years of that university's existence, no graduate has ever been asked to retake their exams.

These English testing organizations should take note: their business model is denying countless African students the opportunity to study abroad and prepare for their futures. The costs of these tests are exorbitant. They range from $200 to $350 - and must be paid every two years. For context, the average household income in Liberia is about $150 USD per month. Families are sacrificing nearly their entire monthly income just for their child to sit for the test, not to mention additional expenses—transportation, accommodation, internet, meals, and more.

Twenty of Africa's 54 countries were colonized by Britain, yet 24 African nations now have English as their official language. During colonial rule, English was imposed at the expense of indigenous languages, cultures, and heritage. From kindergarten through university, we are taught in English. In many colonies, students were even penalized for speaking local languages in school.

The burden is worsened by the lack of test centers in some countries. The last time I sat for the IELTS [International English Language Testing System], I had to travel from Monrovia to Nairobi - a distance of 5,316 kilometers. I spent 10 days there just to take the test. That meant paying for hotel accommodation, meals, local transportation, internet, and even a new SIM card. Imagine having to do this every two years.

Critics may argue that the quality of English in Africa is diluted, but that is far from true. Africans may sound different when speaking English, but that's due to accents—not a lack of proficiency. Accents do not diminish the quality of one's spoken or written English. They are simply markers of cultural and regional identity, not indicators of intelligence or fluency. Every English speaker in the world—from Britain to America, from Australia to Africa—has an accent shaped by geography, history, and community.

At the same time, we cannot ignore the role of African governments. Poor investment in education across the continent forces students to pay outrageous sums to external testing organizations in their quest for better education abroad. Our leaders must prioritize quality education.

President Boakai should champion reforms that ensure Liberians receive the same kind of education he had - education that earned him the accolades from President Trump.

The 2015 Incheon Declaration recommends that countries allocate 15 to 20 percent of public expenditure to education to ensure inclusive and equitable quality for all. Liberia still has a long way to go, as the 2025 budget did not reflect the commitment we made in 2015. President Boakai should champion reforms that ensure Liberians receive the same kind of education he had - education that earned him accolades from the U.S. President.

Abraham L. B. Freeman, a 2020 Atlantic Fellow, is founder of the Environmental Rescue Initiative in Liberia, a community-based organization that promotes environmental sustainability and community empowerment through innovation and education - mobilizing communities, innovating for sustainability, and empowering the underserved to protect both their environment and their health.

Editing by Bunmi Oloruntoba