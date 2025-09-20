Cote d'Ivoire: Can Ouattara's Third Term Deliver — or Is Time Up

guest column

A View from Afar

On October 25, this year, Ivorians head to the polls in an election that’s less about suspense — and more about soul-searching. President Alassane Ouattara, 82, is running for a controversial third term. Not because the rules invited him — but because he rewrote them.

A decade ago, Ouattara was the unifier: the calm, silver-haired economist from the IMF and World Bank who stepped into a nation shattered by civil war and Laurent Gbagbo’s defiant exit. Back then, Gbagbo’s loyalists hurled the ultimate political insult — “You’re not even Ivorian!” — trying to disqualify him over his northern roots and family ties to Burkina Faso. The world didn’t buy it. The courts didn’t either. And in 2011, Ouattara took power — to cheers, relief, and sky-high expectations.

He delivered. Big time. Côte d’Ivoire became West Africa’s economic tiger — 7-8% growth for years, gleaming highways, energy projects, booming cocoa exports, and Abidjan reborn as a regional hub. Foreign investors flocked in. The IMF gave standing ovations. For a nation weary of chaos, Ouattara was the steady hand that turned lights back on — literally and figuratively.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

But now? The shine’s dulled. In 2020, after promising to step down, Ouattara pivoted — citing the death of his anointed successor — and leaned on a friendly constitutional court to reset his term count. He won. Now he’s back. “The foundation is laid,” he insists. “Now we build the future.” His platform? More infrastructure. More jobs. Better healthcare. Digital transformation. Stability.

The problem? Many Ivorians — especially the 60% under 25 — are asking: “What’s new?” Growth hasn’t trickled down evenly. Unemployment stings. Rural schools and clinics still crumble. And while Ouattara speaks in spreadsheets, young voters want fire, not formulas.

Then there’s the geopolitics. Ouattara’s tight ties to France and the U.S. — including suspicion of hosting a key American drone base in the north — make him suspect in the eyes of Sahel neighbors flirting with Moscow or railing against “neo-colonialism.” To them, he’s the West’s reliable partner — which plays well in Paris and D.C., but less so in Bamako or Ouagadougou.

His challengers? The Constitutional Court knocked out the heavyweights — Laurent Gbagbo, Tidiane Thiam, and former Prime Minister Pascal Affi N’Guessan. That leaves Ouattara facing Simone Gbagbo, ex–First Lady; Jean-Louis Billon, businessman and MP; Ahoua Don Mello, Gbagbo’s old strategist; and former minister Henriette Lagou. But none have the cash, the media, or the machine to take on the RHDP juggernaut.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Cote d'Ivoire Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

So yes, Ouattara will likely win on October 26. But legitimacy isn’t just about ballots — it’s about belief. Can a man of his advanced age, a technocrat still ignite a nation hungry for opportunity, justice, and generational change?

As one street vendor in Yopougon put it: “He fixed the bridges. Now fix our broken dreams.”

October 25 isn’t just Election Day — it’s a referendum on whether continuity equals progress… or just comfort for the powerful.

------------------------------

Daniel Makokera is a renowed media personality who has worked as journalist, television anchor, producer and conference presenter for over 20 years.

Throughout his career as presenter and anchor, he has travelled widely across the continent and held exclusive interviews with some of Africa's most illustrious leaders. These include former UN Secretary General Kofi Annan, former South African presidents Nelson Mandela and Thabo Mbeki, former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, Zimbabwean Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai and presidents Robert Mugabe of Zimbabwe and Joseph Kabila of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. He currently is the CEO of Pamuzinda Productions based in South Africa.