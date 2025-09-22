Nigeria: Govt Probes Outbreak of Mysterious Flesh-Eating Disease in Adamawa

The federal government has launched laboratory investigations to determine the cause of a mysterious flesh-eating disease that has killed seven people in Malabu, Adamawa State.

Acting National Coordinator of the National Tuberculosis, Buruli Ulcer and Leprosy Control Programme, Dr Adesigbin Olufemi, disclosed this in Abuja on Sunday during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

According to him, 67 cases had been confirmed as of September 10, with eight patients currently undergoing surgery at the Modibbo Adama University Teaching Hospital, Yola.

"These patients are receiving surgical treatment with government support," Olufemi said, stressing that coordinated measures were in place to contain the outbreak.

The disease typically begins as a boil, which later bursts and progressively eats away flesh, sometimes reaching the bones. Although the exact cause has not been confirmed, experts suspect Buruli ulcer.

"This tropical disease is still under investigation for confirmation. Buruli ulcer is caused by Mycobacterium ulcerans, which is often found in swampy environments and stagnant waters. Its transmission mode is not fully understood, though insects such as water fleas or mosquitoes are suspected," Olufemi explained.

He commended the Adamawa State Government for its swift response and the support of federal agencies and a non-governmental partner, which deployed a team to the affected area on September 14.

Olufemi noted that patients with mild symptoms were managed in local health centres, while severe cases requiring surgery had been referred to specialised facilities. He, however, raised concerns that myths around witchcraft had initially delayed treatment in some cases.

"One of the most important things we are doing is continuous public awareness," he said, urging residents to seek medical help early.

He added that Malabu, a remote community about two hours from Yola with poor road access, posed additional challenges for emergency response. Long-term solutions, he said, must also address water and sanitation.

"People would not have to depend on rivers if they had access to clean water from boreholes or pipe-borne sources. That would reduce their exposure," Olufemi explained.

He assured the public that both federal and state governments, in collaboration with partners, were committed to providing treatment and preventing further spread.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) classifies Buruli ulcer as one of the world's most neglected tropical diseases, primarily affecting rural and riverine populations.