West Africa: Red Cross, Ecowas Ndma to Transfer Cash to 1,820 Disaster-Affected Families

The Liberia National Red Cross Society (LNRCS), with support from ECOWAS, has announced that it will soon commence direct cash transfers to 1,820 families affected by disasters in 2024, following the completion of its ongoing household verification exercise. ECOWAS has provided over 750-thousand United States Dollars to the Liberia National Red Cross Society through the National Disaster Management Agency in support of the humanitarian project implementation in Bong, Lofa, Grand Cape and Montserrado

Addressing a Press Conference on Thursday, the Red Cross Secretary General said significant progress has been made under the Project, titled "Strengthening Resilience and Supporting Disaster-Affected Population in Liberia" in the areas of Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH), Agriculture, and Livelihood. Mr. Gregory T. Blamoh said as part of the progress, Red Cross teams have already verified 1,360 families using Kobo-Collect digital tools, with special attention being given to female-headed families, persons with disabilities, elderly-headed families, and households with children under five.

Mr. Blamoh added that the Red Cross will also ensure that each family has a registered and functional mobile money account to guarantee smooth delivery of cash transfers, which will provide immediate relief while empowering families to recover with dignity and choice. "We are not just assisting--we are restoring dignity. By putting resources directly in the hands of affected families, they can make choices best suited to their recovery needs," said Mr. Blamoh.

The Red Cross Secretary General also mentioned that 132 hand pumps have already been assessed across the four counties, adding that based on findings, construction and rehabilitation works will begin in October 2025, including the building of 19 new hand pumps, constructing 2 solar-powered water towers, and rehabilitating 36 existing hand pumps.

During the Press Conference, he said 200 farmers will receive agricultural support packages that include seeds, tools, chemicals, and training in climate-smart agriculture to restore their livelihoods while strengthening long-term resilience against future shocks.

Since the project's launch in August, the Liberian Red Cross has actively coordinated with line ministries and partners, including the NDMA, WASH Commission, Ministry of Agriculture, and community leaders, ensuring transparent, inclusive, and effective implementation.

"This project is more than a humanitarian response--it is an investment in resilience, dignity, and empowerment for Liberian communities. With the support of ECOWAS, NDMA, government institutions, and our dedicated Red Cross volunteers, we are confident that families will recover stronger and be better prepared for future shocks," Mr. Blamoh emphasized.