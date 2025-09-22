Nigeria: 2027 - APC, PDP, ADC, Others Must Zone Ticket to Kwara North - Minister's Aide

In a bold appeal to political parties ahead of the 2027 governorship race in Kwara State, the Chief of Staff to the Minister for Youth, Hon. Muhammed Funsho Abdullahi, has urged all political parties in the state to zone their gubernatorial tickets to Kwara North.

He emphasized that fairness, equity, and strategic unity demand that the North be given its turn.

The call was made at a high-profile youth and stakeholder dialogue in Ilorin, jointly organised by the Kwara North Youth Consultative Forum and a coalition of Kwara Central organisations.

The event, themed "Kwara North 2027 Governorship Aspiration: A Path to a More United and Prosperous Kwara," drew participants from across the state.

Abdullahi, who was a guest speaker at the event, noted that by 2027 Kwara Central would have ruled for over 20 years since 1999 while Kwara South has also produced a governor for eight years.

But Kwara North, he said, has never had the opportunity.

He urged all political parties including the APC, PDP and ADC to officially zone their tickets to the North.

Abdullahi drew from national precedent, recalling how the APC zoned its presidential ticket to the South after President Buhari's tenure which produced President Bola Tinubu.

He said the same principle of fairness should guide Kwara politics in 2027.

He warned that mere sentiment will not suffice in the battle for votes.

"Political parties must do this right. But beyond zoning, the people of Kwara North must unite and present a credible candidate. Sentiment alone will not win an election. There must be unity and competence," Abdullahi cautioned.

Chairperson of the Forum, Abdul Dayan Aishat Haruna, affirmed the North's readiness this time around.

"We are only agitating for inclusiveness. In 2027, we should be given the opportunity to serve as governor of this state. We have competent and capable people in Kwara North who can lead just as others have done", he said.

Haruna, who rated the support from Kwara Central and South at "90.5 out of 100," expressed optimism about inter-zone backings.

He recalled that in 2023, Kwara North lent its support to the incumbent administration to allow it complete a second term, and now expects reciprocal loyalty from the other zones.

Chairman of APC Elder's Forum, Barrister Kunle Suleiman, described the call as a matter of justice rather than regional rivalry.

"This is not about North, Central or South, it is about fairness. In the last election, despite having a candidate in PDP, Kwara North still supported APC. The only way to return that favor is to zone the governorship ticket to Kwara North," he argued.

Senator Ahmed Mohammed Wazir, prominent elder and stakeholder leader of Kwara North, hailed the gathering as a mark of resolve.

"The event is impressive and inclusive, with APC, PDP and SDP members all present. This time around, Kwara North is determined. Through consultation with our brothers in the South and Central, we will make it," he said.