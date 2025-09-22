Nigeria: Children Recently Orphaned By Boko Haram Return to School in Yobe

At least 100 children whose parents were killed in Mafa village in Babbangida, headquarters of Tarmuwa local government area of Yobe State, have been enrolled back in school.

Daily Trust reports that many people were killed in a brutal Boko Haram attack on September 1, 2024.

Boko Haram insurgents had stormed Mafa community, killing at least 80 people, setting houses, shops and market ablaze.

Some members of the community were forced to seek refuge in Babbangida town, Tarmuwa LGA.

However, 100 of the affected victims, 60 girls and 40 boys, got enrolled at Central Primary School, Babbangida, Tarmuwa local government area.

They were beneficiaries of the "Back to School" campaign led by Comrade Usman Bulama El-wakil, Yobe State Focal Person on Youth Empowerment,

Enrolling the Orphans to school, Comrade El-wakil said the Mafa attack was a painful chapter in Yobe State's history, leaving families broken and children without parents, adding that the event showed that kindness and support can help heal such wounds.

"These 100 children were enrolled to give them hope and hold a chance at brighter futures after an unfortunate incident - a testament that education remains a powerful force for healing and hope," he said.

Responding, the Headmaster of Babbangida Central Primary School, Malam Mohammed Yakubu, assured the school would nurture these children to reach their full potential, saying, "We are ready to provide quality education to these new pupils."