Egypt to Open Gem in November, Showcasing Full Tutankhamun Collection for the First Time

Millions of ancient Egyptian civilization lovers are eagerly counting down to November 1, the date set for the official inauguration of the Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM).

This long-anticipated event is expected to outshine all previous cultural and historical occasions in Egypt's modern era.

The foundation stone of the project was laid down in 2002, with construction beginning in May 2005 to be followed by the establishment of the largest antiquities restoration center in the Middle East in 2006, dedicated to conserving and preparing artifacts for display. The center was inaugurated in 2010.

In 2016, the Egyptian Prime Minister issued Decree No. 2795 to establish the Grand Egyptian Museum Authority, which was later restructured in 2020 under Law No. 9 as an independent economic public authority under the supervision of the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities.

By 2021, the construction of the museum building was completed, covering an area of over 500,000 square meters. The museum includes multiple expansive galleries, each larger than many standalone museums around the world. It houses thousands of rare and significant artifacts, including the complete treasures of the Golden King Tutankhamun, which are being displayed in full for the first time since the discovery of his tomb in November 1922.

Also on display are collections from Queen Hetepheres, mother of King Khufu -- builder of the Great Pyramid -- and the Khufu Boat Museum, along with thousands of artifacts spanning from pre-dynastic Egypt to the Greek and Roman periods.

A soft opening of the museum began in October 2024, allowing up to 4,000 visitors per day to test the museum's readiness in terms of exhibition halls, tourism services, transportation access, and more.

During this phase, 12 main galleries were opened, displaying over 24,000 artifacts across approximately 25,000 square meters. The artifacts reflect a detailed narrative of ancient Egyptian civilization across three central themes: royalty, society, and belief systems.

The exhibitions cover all historical periods, including the prehistoric era, pre-dynastic, early dynastic, the Old, Middle, and New Kingdoms, the Late Period, and through to the Ptolemaic and Roman eras, in alignment with the museum's thematic storytelling approach.

One of the major highlights reserved for the official opening is the Tutankhamun Gallery, which features over 5,400 artifacts, many of which have never been displayed before.

In addition to exhibition halls, the museum includes a fully developed visitor services area, featuring landscaped gardens, a commercial zone with renowned Egyptian brands, restaurants, cafes, retail shops, a souvenir store, and expansive public areas such as the Hanging Obelisk Plaza, the Grand Foyer, and the Glass Atrium.

Egypt, led by the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, is finalizing preparations for the grand inauguration on November 1, which is expected to be attended by President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, alongside global royalty, heads of state, and dignitaries.