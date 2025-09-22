Egypt: Grand Egyptian Museum Set to Be Carbon-Neutral Cultural Icon Under New Pact

Egypt signed a cooperation protocol on Sunday, September 21st, 2025, to make the Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM) the world's first carbon-neutral museum of its scale, ahead of its official opening.

The agreement was signed by the Egyptian Environmental Affairs Agency (EEAA) and the GEM Authority, witnessed by Tourism and Antiquities Minister Sherif Fathy and Local Development Minister Manal Awad, who is also acting environment minister.

Fathy said the initiative reflects Egypt's efforts to integrate environmental sustainability across sectors, adding that the GEM would serve not only as a global cultural and civilizational landmark but also as "a leading model in applying green standards."

The protocol covers measures to cut emissions during the trial phase, opening ceremonies, and the museum's first year of operation. It also aims to help the GEM achieve carbon neutrality through green building practices, environmental awareness programmes, and use of eco-friendly tools and materials.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Awad said the ministry would provide technical support to monitor emissions and air quality around the site, in line with President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi's 100 Million Trees Initiative.

She added that the museum will feature content promoting environmental awareness, including documentaries on Egypt's protected areas, alongside educational and cultural programmes.

The museum, billed as the largest archaeological museum in the world, has already secured a green building certification and will act as a hub for promoting eco-tourism by distributing materials on Egypt's nature reserves to visitors.

Under the protocol, a joint technical committee will meet quarterly to review progress and provide recommendations.

The official opening of the GEM, one of Egypt's flagship cultural projects, is expected to draw global attention not only for its antiquities but also for its role as a sustainability pioneer.

Amwal Al Ghad